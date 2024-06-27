‘Owning Manhattan’: Ryan Serhant on How New Netflix Show Compares to ‘Selling Sunset’

Avery Thompson
Comments
Ryan Serhant in 'Owning Manhattan'
Preview
Courtesy of Netflix

Real estate reality TV royalty Ryan Serhant is back and ready to take over the Big Apple once again. His new Netflix series, Owning Manhattan, premieres June 28 and follows the real estate mogul as he aims to have the #1 brokerage in the world.

Bravo fans will recognize Serhant from Million Dollar Listing New York and its spinoff Sell It Like Serhant. Serhant spoke with TV Insider about how Owning Manhattan is “very different” from anything he’s done before.

“This is a look behind the curtain of what it’s like to run a high stakes, adrenaline-filled, fast-growing real estate brokerage in the center of New York City from our clubhouse building in SoHo, and the deals that come with that, the agents that come with that, all the drama, all the good, all the fun.”

Ryan Serhant in Season 1 of 'Owning Manhattan'

Winnie Au / Netflix, Inc.

The broker added, “It’s a funny show, too, and everything in between. I think it really carves its own path. I think I said on Watch What Happens Live when we first said the show was coming that I think it really does redefine the genre for real estate reality TV, and I’m excited to see what people think.”

Netflix has become the new hotspot for real estate reality TV after the success of Selling Sunset. So, does Serhant consider Owning Manhattan the New York version of Selling Sunset?

“No, I think they’re making that with other people,” he said. “I think our show is really its own beast. There’s voiceover, there’s a narrative thread through this show, and I think you won’t stop watching it.”

Serhant admitted it’s been “rewarding” to hear from fans about how much they’ve learned about the real estate business from him. “You’ll be able to do the same thing with Owning Manhattan,” he explained. “It’s got a little bit of that Shark Tank-esque business sense to it.”

Owning Manhattan, Series Premiere, June 28, Netflix

Owning Manhattan

Ryan Serhant

