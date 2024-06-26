Everything You Need to Know About the Expanded 2024 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft expands to a two-night event this year as teams stock up on rookie talent.

The first round is held Wednesday, June 26, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the Atlanta Hawks receiving the first overall pick.

Coverage begins with an NBA Draft preview show at 7:30/6:30c on ESPN, followed by coverage of the draft beginning at 8/7c on ESPN and ABC.

Round 2 is held Thursday, June 27, at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan, New York. Coverage begins at 4/3c on ESPN.

International players lead the top prospects, with France’s Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher (pictured left to right above) likely to be selected early. Other players high on the draft board include UConn’s Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle, Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, the G-League’s Matas Buzelis, and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht.

2024 NBA Draft First Round Order

1. Atlanta

2. Washington

3. Houston (from Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio

5. Detroit

6. Charlotte

7. Portland

8. San Antonio (from Toronto)

9. Memphis

10. Utah

11. Chicago

12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)

13. Sacramento

14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami

16. Philadelphia

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando

19. Toronto (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)

24. New York (from Dallas)

25. New York

26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota

28. Denver

29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston