Everything You Need to Know About the Expanded 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft expands to a two-night event this year as teams stock up on rookie talent.
The first round is held Wednesday, June 26, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the Atlanta Hawks receiving the first overall pick.
Coverage begins with an NBA Draft preview show at 7:30/6:30c on ESPN, followed by coverage of the draft beginning at 8/7c on ESPN and ABC.
Round 2 is held Thursday, June 27, at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan, New York. Coverage begins at 4/3c on ESPN.
International players lead the top prospects, with France’s Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher (pictured left to right above) likely to be selected early. Other players high on the draft board include UConn’s Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle, Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, the G-League’s Matas Buzelis, and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht.
2024 NBA Draft First Round Order
1. Atlanta
2. Washington
3. Houston (from Brooklyn)
4. San Antonio
5. Detroit
6. Charlotte
7. Portland
8. San Antonio (from Toronto)
9. Memphis
10. Utah
11. Chicago
12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)
13. Sacramento
14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)
15. Miami
16. Philadelphia
17. Los Angeles Lakers
18. Orlando
19. Toronto (from Indiana)
20. Cleveland
21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)
22. Phoenix
23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)
24. New York (from Dallas)
25. New York
26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)
27. Minnesota
28. Denver
29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)
30. Boston