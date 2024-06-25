Kelsey Grammer to Host New George Washington Docudrama on Fox Nation

Kelsey Grammer is the host and executive producer of new FOX Nation docudrama George: Rise of a Revolutionary which premieres on the streamer Monday, July 1.

The series, which comes in four parts, dives into the first president’s early years during which he spent serving in the Virginia militia. Through dramatic recreations, expert commentary, and narration by Grammer, the docudrama sheds light on how an American icon went from a soldier determined to fight for the British Crown to a revolutionary voice and leader for American resistance.

“A figure put on such a pedestal, it’s hard to see him as a man of flesh and blood and flaws and feelings,” says Grammer of the series. “But that’s exactly what we’re here to do.”

All four episodes will drop prior to the July 4 holiday. According to the release: the docuseries hopes to allow viewers to see the man behind the legend as well as “the journey that led him to become the face” of America’s “fight for liberty.”

“George Washington’s story is not over, thankfully. I truly enjoyed bringing this part of his life to light,” says Grammer. “I also truly enjoy the lens of history when focused on the times of today. With George’s spirit in mind, I suggest we all embrace the fortitude and enduring courage it may take to remain a free and independent America! I love George Washington and hope to do him proud.”

Grammer, best known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers and Frasier, has also won a total of six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, as well as a SAG Award, accompanied by numerous nominations. He is also an accomplished voice-over artists, having voiced characters such as Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons, as well as Toy Story 2, Anastasia, and The Marvels.

“Kelsey transports viewers back to beginning of Washington’s story and masterfully showcases a different side of the Founding Father spotlighting a young man who was fighting to make the ultimate name for himself in a truly captivating series,” says Lauren Petterson, FOX Nation President.

In addition to Grammer, George: Rise of a Revolutionary is executive produced by Tim W. Kelly, Jonathan Soule, Lorenzo De Boni and Tom Russo. The show is produced by Stephen David Entertainment.

George: Rise of a Revolutionary Series Premiere, July 1, FOX Nation