The Bear is almost back and with it plenty of chaos, but star Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays beloved sous chef Tina, teases more triumphs ahead as the culinary team behind FX‘s streaming hit runs into new challenges within the kitchen.

But don’t expect it to be a simple path forward. “Be careful what you wish for,” Colón-Zayas warns in our video interview above from a recent visit to TV Insider. She adds, “The [Michelin] star is very important. It costs… It’s expensive.” The star is referring to the previously teased desire of chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), who wanted to acquire a Michelin star with the launch of her and Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) restaurant, but as teased in a previously released trailer, working to earn a star is easier said than done as he tries implementing “vibrant collaboration.”

The star confirms this. “The pressure’s on for everybody. Somehow, there’s a balance between more pressure and more intimate storylines with the characters,” Colón-Zayas teases. “Their struggles personally, their struggles with trying to make this work. And so yeah, all the stuff that makes people binge is back,” she promises.

As viewers may recall, Tina upped her culinary game in Season 2 by attending classes to hone her skills and step up as Sydney’s sous, and she’ll continue to make efforts to improve her capabilities in the kitchen. “Yes, we’re going to see more of her attempting to do the sous thing, but there are circumstances and ways that she gets tested,” Colón-Zayas adds, noting, “You’re going to sweat, too.”

For viewers of the series, it’s become an expectation that The Bear will crank the dial up on chaos and stress, and Colón-Zayas says Season 3 isn’t too different. “It’ll be stress on that next level,” she hints. “Yes, there are triumphs and there’s more humanizing of everybody’s goals and struggles and how they want to elevate themselves and The Bear itself… You’ll get your stress on for sure.”

When it comes to the show’s super secretive episodes and ensemble, Colón-Zayas can’t reveal details, but offers a response to our question about possible upcoming guest stars, confirming, “It’s going to be wild.”

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 26, 9/8c, Hulu