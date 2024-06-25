Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei has decided to rock a new look for the summer, which came as a surprise to his fans and his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

Graziadei, who was runner-up on Season 20 of The Bachelorette and the leading man of Season 28 of The Bachelor, took to his TikTok page on Saturday (June 22) to reveal that he’d shaved his head.

“It was time for a Summer Cut,” he wrote while revealing that his signature dark curls had been shaved off in favor of a fresh buzzcut.

The new hair-do wasn’t just a shock to the Bachelor Nation but to Anderson, who received Graziadei’s final rose during the Season 28 finale of The Bachelor earlier this year.

Over on her own TikTok account, Anderson shared a video where she inspected Graziadei’s new cut. “I left this man alone for 34 hours and now he has no hair,” she captioned the post, thought she added, “Still cute tho.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Graziadei’s new look, with some saying it makes him look hotter and others begging him to grow his hair back out.

“Good thing hair grows back,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “Grow it back out immediately.”

“NO PLEASE SAY SIKE,” said another fan.

Another clapped back at the haters, writing, “He literally looks hotter what are these comments.”

“But he looks SO GOOD,” another fan agreed.

“It seems like the buzz cut makes his eyes even more striking!” added one user.

Another wrote, “And to think I thought your hair was your best feature – proven wrong again.”

“He’d be adorable bald – he could never have a bad look. His personality & those eyes he’s truly one of a kind,” added another.

Graziadei, who was born and raised in Royersford, Pennsylvania, recently moved in with Anderson at her three-bedroom apartment in New Orleans, though the couple plans to move to New York later this summer.

“He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me,’” Anderson said on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast earlier this month. “I have a very big room, and my roommates were all in. They’re like, ‘We can’t wait to get to know Joey,’ and it’s kinda like a New Girl situation.”

When talking about the move, Graziadei told Us Weekly, “I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much. We finally will be able to just do small things together.”

What do you think of Graziadei’s new look? Let us know in the comments below.