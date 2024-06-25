Ashley McBryde on Hosting ‘CMA Fest’ Alongside Jelly Roll & Duet With Gretchen Wilson

Country music takes center stage as Ashley McBryde joins Jelly Roll to host this year’s CMA Fest. The concert special filmed in Nashville earlier this month features 30 star-studded performances. For McBryde, a Grammy and CMA award winner, the opportunity was a dream come true. She’ll not only host but also take the stage before 50,000 fans at Nissan Stadium to sing “The Devil I Know” and duet with Gretchen Wilson for her throwback anthem “Redneck Woman.”

Jelly Roll also pulls double duty with performances of “Halfway To Hell” with Keith Urban and “Save Me” alongside Lainey Wilson. Other big names viewers will see across the three hours from the 51st Annual festival are Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and more.

Here McBryde previews the event and tells us what she is watching on the road.

ABC first aired a CMA Fest special more than 20 years ago. What does it mean to be one of the hosts this year?

Ashley McBryde: I was honored when ABC and CMA asked me to host. CMA Fest has always been something both the fans and the country music community value, and it was a lot of fun to celebrate that connection and talk to so many people!

Tell me about your first CMA Fest.

I remember meeting so many fans at my first CMA Fest that I still see at my shows today. You’re all hot, sweaty, and running around trying to see as much music as humanly possible, and there’s a special bond that forms when that many music-loving folks get together. There’s a reason that country music is hotter than ever and it’s because our fans are the absolute best!

What are some of your favorite CMA Fest memories over the years?

There are so many great memories from over the years, but getting to see Alabama at Nissan Stadium last year was incredible. I grew up listening to them and to be able to take it all in side-stage felt like a full-circle moment for me.

How is it teaming up with Jelly Roll for this? What has it been like to see his success?

We’ve had a lot of fun doing this together, and it felt natural being on stage with him to celebrate all the artists and special moments that happened. It’s a powerful feeling to be able to collaborate with someone who’s just as passionate about music as you are. Jelly is the biggest cheerleader and champion of other people, so to see him get the recognition and respect he deserves has been a joy to all of us.

You’re performing solo, but also with Gretchen Wilson on her anthem “Redneck Woman.” What was it like to come together for that?

We had a blast sharing the stage. Gretchen is so down-to-earth and easy to be around, so performing with her was like working with a friend you’ve known forever. She helped pave the way for so many of us and showed us truck-driving country women you can do it your way.

What are some other big performances you’re looking forward to viewers checking out?

I’m excited for viewers to catch all the performances this year. There are some great nostalgic moments, like Clint Black and Jon Pardi’s collaboration on “Killin’ Time” and Terri Clark and Lainey Wilson’s “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me”. But really, I hope there are some viewers who discover their new favorite artists for the first time while watching the special.

Are there any TV or streaming shows you’re watching right now? Anything you like to watch while on the road? If so, what makes you like them?

We watch an incredible amount of stand-up comedy on the road. It’s unreal how much we can take in on a run. We have some classics we go to as well –Shrek and Austin Powers and feel-good films. But for the most part, we watch crazy amounts of stand-up comedy. Nate Bargatze, Hannah Gadsby, Taylor Tomlinson, Dusty Slay, Shane Gillis, Kyle Kinane, and Jim Gaffigan…we love to laugh as a band and crew.

We’ve been seeing a lot of crossovers over the years between country and other genres. Beyonce has been one recent example. What do you think the state of country music is? What do you think is the state of women in country music right now?

I think country music has shifted into the spotlight because we’re all craving honesty and authenticity more than ever. Country music is timeless, speaks to the heart, and has always been rooted in real life. There’s room here for everyone, so if anyone has an honest story to tell with their music: this is the place for them.

There’s been more recognition of diverse voices and stories, and we’re seeing more female artists breaking through and gaining the focus they deserve. Of course, there’s always room for more progress, and I’m optimistic about the future of women in country music. We’ve got a lot to say, and our audience is eager to hear it.

CMA Fest, June 25, 8/7c, ABC