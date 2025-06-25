See Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban & More 2025 ‘CMA Fest’ Performers (PHOTOS)

Country music’s biggest stars took to the stage for this year’s CMA Fest primetime concert special.

Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde serve as hosts for ABC’s CMA Fest presented by SoFi special, which premieres on Thursday, June 26. Set at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, the three-hour special will feature several performances filmed during the music festival’s four-day run earlier this month.

“For me, hosting, I didn’t need much to prepare other than doing script reads, making some changes and saying in the production meetings, ‘You know guys. I wouldn’t say it like that,’” Johnson told TV Insider of his first CMA Fest hosting gig. “I would say the line the way I would say them or maybe a combination of what they needed to get in and what I would say. [EP] Robert Deaton and the production team did a really great job of transposing those and making sure when it hit the teleprompter it was the right speed, font size and it was my language versus what they had on the script. It really made it really easy.”

Scroll down to get a sneak peek of which artists fans will see rock out during the CMA Fest special.

CMA Fest, June 26, 8/7c, ABC (Next day on Hulu)