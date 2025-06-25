See Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban & More 2025 ‘CMA Fest’ Performers (PHOTOS)

Paige Strout
Comments
Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, and Keith Urban perform on ABC's 2025 'CMA Fest' primetime special, June 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk (x3)

CMA Fest

Country music’s biggest stars took to the stage for this year’s CMA Fest primetime concert special.

Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde serve as hosts for ABC’s CMA Fest presented by SoFi special, which premieres on Thursday, June 26. Set at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, the three-hour special will feature several performances filmed during the music festival’s four-day run earlier this month.

“For me, hosting, I didn’t need much to prepare other than doing script reads, making some changes and saying in the production meetings, ‘You know guys. I wouldn’t say it like that,’” Johnson told TV Insider of his first CMA Fest hosting gig. “I would say the line the way I would say them or maybe a combination of what they needed to get in and what I would say. [EP] Robert Deaton and the production team did a really great job of transposing those and making sure when it hit the teleprompter it was the right speed, font size and it was my language versus what they had on the script. It really made it really easy.”

Scroll down to get a sneak peek of which artists fans will see rock out during the CMA Fest special.

CMA Fest, June 26, 8/7c, ABC (Next day on Hulu)

Trace Adkins and Blake Shelton perform at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Trace Adkins and Blake Shelton

Shelton surprised attendees by bringing out Adkins for a special performance of “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”

Kelsea Ballerini performs at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini

The Voice coach sparkled in a teal and black dress for her set, during which she performed her hit song “Baggage.”

Keith Urban performs at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Larry McCormack

Keith Urban

The Grammy winner looked like rock royalty while shredding his guitar on stage.

Darius Rucker performs at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Larry McCormack

Darius Rucker

Rucker was all smiles during his CMA Fest set. “I love country music!!! Thank you for hanging with us at #CMAFest this weekend. Best fans EVER!!” he wrote via Instagram after the festival.

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll perform at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Larry McCormack

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll

The two artists jammed out while performing their collab “Amen.”

Luke Bryan performs at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan

The American Idol judge was photographed pumping up the crowd during his set.

Travis Tritt and Jason Aldean perform at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Travis Tritt and Jason Aldean

The pair teamed up to perform the song “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”

Brooks and Dunn and Lainey Wilson perform at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Brooks and Dunn and Lainey Wilson

The Yellowstone actress and the musical duo band turned in another memorable CMA Fest collab with their performance of “Play Something Country.”

Jay DeMarcus and Gary Levox of Rascal Flatts perform at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Larry McCormack

Rascal Flatts

In addition to singing their memorable cover of “Life Is A Highway,” the band performed “My Wish” alongside Carly Pearce.

Scotty McCreary performs at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Larry McCormack

Scotty McCreary

The American Idol Season 10 winner showed off his impressive vocals during his track “Five More Minutes.”

Dierks Bentley and Zach Topp perform at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Dierks Bentley and Zach Topp

Bentley and Topp’s CMA Fest set featured performances of “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)” and a “Mountain Music” medley.

Megan Moroney performs at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Megan Moroney

Moroney’s sparkly getup looked reminiscent of early Taylor Swift during her performance of “Am I Okay?”

Cody Johnson performs at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Larry McCormack

Cody Johnson

The special will feature two performances from the cohost, including “The Fall” and “She Hurts Like Tequila” with Carín León.

Ashley McBryde performs at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Ashley McBryde

The cohost rocked out on stage during her performance of “Rattlesnake Preacher.”

Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug perform at 'CMA Fest' 2025.
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug

Another duet, Zimmerman and the rapper joined forces for their collab “All The Way.”

