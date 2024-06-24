How Breaking Broke Through, An ‘All American’ Wedding, Martin Short Guest-Hosts for Jimmy Kimmel, ‘King Coal’ on ‘POV’

A rousing documentary revisits a legendary breakdance battle in 1981. The CW’s All American prepares for a wedding. Martin Short is the first in a series of summer guest hosts on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 37th season of documentary series POV on PBS opens with a personal film set in Appalachian coal country.

Hulu

Breakin’ On the One

Documentary Premiere

Breaking has gone legit, with the hip-hop dance discipline heading for the first time to the Olympics as a medal sport in the Paris games. A lively documentary reminds us how it all began, focusing on a landmark breakdance battle in 1981 in, of all places, New York City’s Lincoln Center during an Out-of-Doors Festival. As the Rocksteady Crew faced off against the Dynamic Rockers, the showdown launched a movement that originated from the city’s most impoverished and neglected boroughs, ascending to the heights of sports and entertainment.

The CW

All American

8/7c

As Season 6 nears its end, one of the network’s last remaining vestiges of the previous programming regime gears up for the wedding of Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), but the bride can’t help missing her mother. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) takes a break from focusing on the NFL Draft to help his friends celebrate their big day.

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35/10:35c

While the host takes his annual summer break, celebrity guest hosts keep the lights on. First up is Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short, who we hope will adopt the persona of at least one of his bizarre characters (Jiminy Glick, Ed Grimley) before the week’s out. He’ll greet his Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, among a guest list including Melissa McCarthy, Sienna Miller, Jelly Roll and Beck, the latter two also performing. In future weeks, the desk will be occupied by the likes of Anthony Anderson, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, RuPaul, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris and Jeff Goldblum.

PBS

POV

Season Premiere 10/9c

The documentary anthology series POV launches its 37th season with King Coal, a personal reflection from 4th-generation coal miner’s daughter Elaine McMillion Sheldon. Filmed in Central Appalachia, where she was raised, King Coal explores the past and uncertain future of the coal industry and the miners’ culture, while dreaming of what’s to come.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: