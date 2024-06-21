‘The View’ Hosts Reveal How Biden Can Beat Trump at the Debate (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

With the first 2024 presidential election debate taking place on June 27, the cohosts of The View talked a bit about what audiences might expect on Friday’s (June 21) first “Hot Topics” segment, and they each had a lot of opinions on how Joe Biden should handle himself in his newest debate with Donald Trump.

“I think the stakes are incredibly high for both. I think it’s important that it’s happening for democracy, seeing them side by side, seeing the contrast and the juxtaposition,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official, said to start.

“For Biden, I think he needs to take head-on the issue of age and vitality. He needs to show up. He needs to look forceful and in command of facts,” Griffin continued. “Donald Trump needs to appear not crazy, and I have to say, there is a world in which he could get through 90 minutes, keep it substantive, focus on policy. I’ve seen him do it. They shouldn’t dismiss that he can. But on the other side, he might shout out a domestic terrorism organization, like he did in the last first debate. So we don’t know, but I think a record number of people will tune into this…. Six in 10 Americans didn’t want this rematch, but here we are, and they’re going to tune in to see who the best option.”

Ana Navarro then noted that all the accusations of incompetency against Biden could serve him well in the debate: “I think the Republicans and Trump and his minions have done themselves such a disservice with all of these edited, cut, and spliced videos that they’re spreading around of Biden seeming lost and decrepit because it’s they’ve made it so they’ve lowered the bar so that if Joe Biden shows up and doesn’t keel over on his way to the podium, he’s had a good night.”

“I think Joe Biden needs to get under his skin,” Navarro continued. “I think he needs to mock him, get under his skin. He needs to cure the Trump amnesia that this country.”

Sara Haines disagreed that Biden needs to go on the offensive by mocking Trump, arguing, “I think it’s so easy to rattle him… You could stay the more regular person and be the contrast to his crazy just by talking about some things that enrage him. Start by talking about who won the election, go from there! He is a highly emotional, reactive human being. It’s not response. Responding to someone takes thought and is usually careful. He is only reactive. So I think he just has to start slow, and I would prefer he doesn’t mock him because mocking is Donald Trump’s weapon. He does it well, let him do that.”

Sunny Hostin agreed with Haines’ point, saying, “Biden is a real statesman, and I think he will rise to that occasion.” Still, she also cautioned that Biden shouldn’t be completely docile, adding, “I think that he needs to not go so statesmanly that he lets Trump get away with the stalking type of behavior that we saw with Hillary Clinton, all of the misinformation that we saw with the Kaitlin Collins interview. I think he needs to meet him where he’s at and beat him.”

Joy Behar wondered how personal Biden should get with his digs, saying, “Should he not say something like, ‘While I was helping Obama with the Affordable Care Act… you were getting hit with a rolled up newspaper by a porn star?’ Should he say that?” For Hostin, the answer was decidedly, “No.”

HOW WILL NEW DEBATE RULES IMPACT CANDIDATES? #TheView co-hosts share how they think next week’s Biden-Trump debate will effect voters and question what the candidates will do to make an impact. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/2fBLTpUUhx — The View (@TheView) June 21, 2024

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC