‘The View’: Joy Behar Gets Huge Applause for This Trump Dig

Thursday’s episode of The View started with fireworks right out of the gate as the cohosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — talked about the Louisiana governor signing a law requiring all public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Goldberg called it “foolishness” and warned that Republicans pushing for indoctrination are “playing a dangerous game.”

“I don’t understand why if you want your child to have a religious education, send them to a religious school. There’s nothing stopping you. Get out of my pocket. Get out of my body. And get out of my school!” she said.

Meanwhile, Hostin, the lawyer of the group, had a grim prediction about what might result from this decision if a lawsuit over it reaches the Supreme Court: “I think what he is banking on is that this sort of reactive, very partisan Supreme Court will overturn precedent and say now this is okay. And we should be very afraid of that because we’re now in upside-down world,” she said. “I can see them saying let each state decide.”

Griffin added that while she does condone of learning about various religions in schools at a broad level, especially for “the way they impact our laws,” she thinks this is a waste of resources.

“What bothers me here is this: In Louisiana, fewer than 50 percent of kids by the third grade are reading at a third grade level,” Griffin said. “The state is going to spend millions and millions of dollars fighting this that could otherwise be invested in the classroom to get kids up to speed, and it feels like showmanship.”

And Haines found it “concerning” that even the Establishment Clause of the Constitution is on the table, as far as these challenges are concerned, adding, “I don’t need my young child asking me about adultery on their way home from school.”

It was Behar, though, who earned the most spirited response from the show’s live audience when she turned the issue into a comment on the Republicans’ current leader, Donald Trump, saying, “They want to post this in schools. I say post it at Mar a Lago, and put a picture of Stormy Daniels right next to it.”

