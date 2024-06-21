Shannen Doherty Says Ex-Husband is ‘Hoping She Dies’ to Avoid Paying Spousal Support

90210 star Shannen Doherty has blasted her estranged husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, in a new court filing, accusing him of prolonging their divorce in the hopes she dies first.

In a filing obtained by Fox News Digital, Doherty claims Iswarienko is trying to avoid paying her spousal support by dragging his feet when it comes to the divorce settlement.

“It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years,” the Charmed alum wrote.

Doherty, who was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before going into remission, revealed in 2020 that the cancer had returned at stage 4. The cancer has since spread to her brain. In April, she shared a heartbreaking update on her Let’s Be Raw podcast, revealing she’d made arrangements in the case that she predeceases her mother.

In the new court filming, the Heathers actress also accused Iswarienko of luxurious spending while her own income has reduced over the last year due to her medical costs. She also said she would be losing her Screen Actors Guild health insurance from being unable to work.

“Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights… while simultaneously claiming he has insufficient funds with which to support me,” the filing reads.

The filing notes that Doherty is requesting $15,434 per month in spousal support from Iswarienko.

In response, Iswarienko’s lawyer denied the claims made by Doherty in the latest filing, saying the photographer had offered a settlement deal in October 2023, but Doherty denied it.

“Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,'” attorney Katherine Heersema stated, per People. “He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”

Doherty claimed the reason she turned down the previous settlement offer was because the terms “skirted around the issues of [Iswarienko’s] original works created during marriage” and “his earning capacity.”