Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has shared a heartfelt message to mark the final day of filming on the hit CBS police procedural, noting how “incredibly thankful” he is for the experience.

The actor, who has played Detective Danny Reagan on all 14 seasons of the drama series, took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 20, where he thanked the cast and crew, city of New York, and the many fans who have supported the show over the years.

“Last day of Blue Bloods,” he wrote. “Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it.”

He continued, “To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you. To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud.”

“Lastly, to my fans, and the fans of this show. We don’t make it 14 days (nevermind 14 years) without you!” he added. “Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you.”

Wahlberg included a video with the message, which sees him exiting the New Kids on the Block’s Magic Summer Tour bus (he’d been performing in Pittsburgh just hours before arriving on the set).

“Pulled up from Magic Summer Tour to film Danny Reagan’s ‘last tour.’ Thankful to all,” he captioned over the video.

Other Blue Bloods cast members also shared photos and messages commemorating the last day of filming.

“Last day of Blue Bloods! I don’t have the words yet to express my joy or my sadness but at least I have a homemade sticker shield from Violet to replace the one I had to give back to props today. The sweetest,” wrote Marisa Ramirez alongside a photo of her daughter’s homemade police badge.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Ray reposted a photo to her Instagram Stories, showing herself, Ramirez, and Wahlberg sharing a group hug. “I love them so much it hurts,” Ray wrote over the snap.

Blue Bloods premiered on September 24, 2010, and centers on the Reagan family, an American-Irish Catholic family in New York City with a history of work in law enforcement.

In November, CBS announced that the series would end after its 14th season, which aired its first ten episodes earlier this year. The second and final half of the season is set to air in the fall.

At the time of the announcement, Tom Selleck, who has played patriarch Frank Reagan since the show’s premiere, released a statement saying, “[it’s been an] honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family.”

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes,” Selleck added.

While Blue Bloods is coming to an end, earlier this month, Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins hinted at a potential spinoff during a stockholders meeting.

“In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods,” Robbins said, per TVLine. There were no further details on if the spinoff would include any original Blood Bloods cast members.