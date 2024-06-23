The M/Y Mustique barely got off the dock before Elena “Ellie” Dubaich faced the fire on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9. The second stew had a 25-hour work day during the first charter trying to satisfy demanding young influencers. After they asked for some late-night snacks, she attempted to wake Chef Jonathan “Jono” Shillingford. This didn’t sit right with Shillingford or Captain Sandy Yawn while Chief Stew Aesha Scott understood the circumstances behind the decision.

If that weren’t enough, the Slovenian has some drama brewing with newer stew Bri Muller. There are the makings of a love triangle with both having eyes for deckhand Joe Bradley. Here Dubaich opens up about her rough start and it’s only a sign of things to come.

You were on the show for a little bit in Season 7. What did you take from that experience?

Elena Dubaich: I was on the show for a couple of episodes, but the biggest impact it had on me was becoming comfortable with the production process. It gave me a sense of comfort going into this season knowing producers are fair with how they portray everybody. I felt comfortable being myself. I wanted to go back into this experience being my authentic self and that is what I did, for better or worse. I just wanted to be a real person and be real about how I feel and how I think about things, which will make me quite relatable in many situations that are about to unfold.

Everyone has an opinion on whether you should have woken the chef or not. Would you have done anything different?

I completely agree with Captain Sandy in deciding not to wake the chef during the season because it’s unreasonable for him to wake up every single night. In this particular situation, given the circumstances, I think it was the right thing to do. I stand by it. I was shocked that Jon did not want to wake up. I thought it was a pretty selfish move on his part, especially because it was in the preference sheet. They specifically asked for a spread of late-night food. They weren’t asking for grilled cheese. This was the one chance to go above and beyond for these guests. And it was in our power to do that, so for him to choose not to do it, was a little bit of a lack of teamwork and team effort.

He did end up acknowledging what happened and taking some responsibility. Did that help your relationship moving forward?

Yes. It definitely helped a lot once he reached out and apologized. I’m not one to dwell on things. As soon as somebody is generally remorseful about something, I’m happy to forgive and move on. Especially, in this environment when you are in tight quarters and you don’t have the time to hold grudges.

You’re looking to move up to chief stew. How is it learning under Aesha and Sandy?

I’ve been working as a chief stew since I left the Mustique, but it’s a smaller vessel. Working with them definitely helped because they were both supportive and encouraging. Aesha also allowed me to grow in my role as a second stew. She didn’t micromanage me and kept encouraging me to try my best, and that really helped.

Your leadership skills were tested with a newer stew in Bri. How would you describe your working relationship and how that evolves as you both have eyes for the same guy?

This is about to become a very tricky situation for me because of the whole Joe drama that is about to unfold. One thing I can say for myself is I don’t let it affect my job. I was there for my career and that’s what is going to be very obvious going forward. Whatever personal issues I have with Bri, I try to maintain being professional in the workplace. My behavior toward Bri does not change in terms of work.

Do you believe in the girl code?

Yes. I do believe in the girl code. I always think about it this way. If Aesha was interested in someone onboard, I would not go there. It’s just not worth it. You have to think of your career first and being professional first and prioritize your team before prioritizing a guy that you might just hook up with. I would never risk my relationship with my supervisor over a random guy. That’s how I see it with Bri and I.

Have you had a boatmance before on one of your boats?

Working in the industry for so long, it’s hard to avoid boat romances. I’ve had quite a few of those. Unfortunately, the type of man that seems to be attracted to this industry is not the same type of man looking to settle down and have a family. So, I haven’t truly had much luck with someone ready to settle down in the yachting industry. I’m starting a more land-based life in Florida, so hopefully, I will meet the right man soon.

What are your thoughts on how Gael [Cameron] is handling things as she is in a relationship at home, yet starting to have feelings for Nathan [Gallager] onboard?

She was not in a serious relationship with this guy. It’s not like they were married for five years and she was leaving him for someone else. They were seeing each other for a few months and weren’t in the best relationship either. I just think for Gael, if she is attracted to someone else, it’s fair enough, and has the right to explore that. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, she’ll communicate back to her boyfriend. From there, she is free to do what she wants.

What can you tease about the charter guests we’re going to see this season?

Every charter group was so different. We’re going to have a pretty big celebrity appearance in charter three. This person became quite popular recently on The Traitors. Trishelle [Cannatella] will be a charter guest, which is super exciting because I love The Traitors. When she was onboard I didn’t realize who she was. Then I watch The Traitors, and say, “Wait a minute.” That will be fun.

You mentioned to Andy [Cohen] that you have an OnlyFans. How has business been since your run on the show began?

Business is booming. I’m excited about that. I’m actually super proud to say I run it myself.

Most people on there have agents and don’t take the time to interact with people or learn how to run it. I see it as a business. Actually it’s not that easy to run on your own. It took some time to figure out how to organize everything. I’m proud of it. It takes a lot of time to shoot content and then organize it all and make sure it’s a good experience for everyone. It took some time to learn.

Where do you want to take this opportunity of being on a popular Bravo show?

I’ve learned to feel so natural in this process of filming shows because I‘ve reached a time in my life where I’m unapologetic about who I am and happy to speak openly about anything. I’ve never felt more suited for a job than I feel for this TV show job. I’m glad I gave it a try. I would be more than happy to do any other shows in the future. I’d love to do The Traitors.

Do you also want to work for any other Below Deck captains?

I’d love to keep working with Captain Sandy. I love Captain Kerry [Titheradge], too. He is a wonderful man. We have developed a friendship, but they are all amazing captains.

What else can you tease about what’s to come in Greece?

This whole Joe love triangle drama is about to become so messy. I don’t want to disclose anything, but there are going to be so many layers to this mess that are about to unfold. Strap in for a wild ride.

