‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Adds Son of ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Josh Morrow, Jim Belushi’s Daughter

The Young and the Restless icon Joshua Morrow‘s son, Crew, is entering the world of soaps. The actor will be portraying the role of Will Spencer, Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) son with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) on CBS‘ The Bold and the Beautiful. It marks his acting debut.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Crew Morrow began filming last Friday, and his first episode will air on Thursday, August 1. The character previously appeared in a January 2020 episode with another actor in the role.

Another Hollywood legacy who’s joining the scene in The Bold and the Beautiful is Jamison Belushi, the daughter of the late Jim Belushi, who’ll portray April, a lab technician. Her episode will air on Monday, July 15.

The long running daytime soap drama recently received a one-year extension under contract until 2025, with negotiations for a new contract scheduled for the following year. Its soap counterpart, The Young and the Restless, secured a four-year renewal.

Crew, the latest addition to the B&B family, comes from daytime-soap royalty as his father Joshua has long been a household name on the scene. Joshua first joined the cast of The Young and the Reckless in 1994 in the role of Nicholas Newman, the son of Victor and Nikki Newman, portrayed by Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott respectively. He went on to win a Soap Opera Digest Award as Outstanding Lead Actor in 1996 and was nominated for five consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards from 1996 through 2000.

Joshua talked to TV Insider about how he himself auditioned for Bold and the Beautiful about 10 days prior to receiving the news that he booked The Young and the Restless back in ’94.

Crew will also appear later this year in the Tubi earthquake drama Continental Split as Eric Weddle. The film also stars Jessica Morris, Chris Bruno, E.R. Ruiz, Quintin Mims, and Alison Chace. It is directed by Nick Lyon and produced by The Asylum.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, 1:30/12:30c, CBS