Kevin Brophy, ‘Lucan’ and ‘Hell Night’ Actor, Dies at 70

Kevin Brophy, an actor best known for his titular role in the 1970s television drama Lucan and the indie horror classic Hell Night, has died. He was 70.

According to his Legacy.com obituary, Brophy passed away on May 11 at his home in Rancho Santa Fe, California, after a battle with cancer. He lived ten years with stage four cancer, five of them in total remission.

“Known for his positive attitude and limitless faith… Kevin will be remembered for his quick wit, love of family and friends and gratefulness of spirit,” reads the obituary.

Born on November 1, 1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Brophy relocated with his family to California, where he graduated from the California Institute of the Arts. He then embarked on a career in acting, landing his first major role as the titular Lucan in the TV series of the same name, based on an earlier made-for-TV movie directed by David Greene.

His other TV credits include the likes of The Love Boat, M*A*S*H, Trapper John, M.D., Growing Pains, The Hardy Boys Mysteries, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Hart to Hart.

On film, he’s best known for playing John Younger in the 1980 Western The Long Riders and Peter Bennett in the cult classic 1981 supernatural slasher movie Hell Night.

His last on-screen role came in the 2022 horror short The Clown Statue, where he played Mr. Newton.

Outside of acting, Brophy worked at the Hotel Bel Air and the Luxe Hotel, Beverly Hills, where his “outgoing personality and sense of humor found a place to shine.”

According to his obit, he was a lifelong Dodgers fan and lover of rock and roll, especially The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, and George Harrison. He also loved classic cars, especially his ’57 Chevy and red Triumph TR4A.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Prettyman Brophy; his mother, Carol, brother John (Wendy); his children Kelly, Michael (Lindsey), Megan, and Ryan; and grandchildren Jarrah and Saylor.