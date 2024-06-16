Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

It’s just about time to return to Serenity! Sweet Magnolias will be returning for Season 4. The cast of the feel-good Netflix series, which was renewed back in October 2023, has been hard at work filming the fourth season.

The series, based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods, follows three best friends as they navigate love, friendship, and parenthood in their small South Carolina town.

When is Sweet Magnolias Season 4 coming out?

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 does not have a release date yet. The series was not a part of Netflix’s 2024 preview, so it’s likely Season 4 will premiere in 2025. Previous seasons dropped in 2020, 2022, and 2023. The cast began filming the fourth season in February 2024 and wrapped in May.

When Season 4 production wrapped, JoAnna Garcia Swisher posted a heartfelt note about Sweet Magnolias. “I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been up to in Serenity,” she began. “It’s been a magical season…for reasons I cannot wait to share. I always get a little emo when we wrap. It’s bitter sweet. There is a huge sense of accomplishment for all the hard work, crazy hours, and time spent bringing this story to life. There is also an overwhelming sense of gratitude.”

She went on to say that Season 4 is “by far” her favorite season, and “not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!) but because it was a joy to make. And, in many ways, it feels like we are just getting started.”

The official Sweet Magnolias Instagram page confirmed that filming had officially wrapped on June 1. “This season is filled with love, laughter, tears, thrills, and many, many margaritas,” the message read. “Congratulations to our writers, cast, crew, producers, executives, and everyone who touched this show. We can’t wait to pour it out with all of you!”

Who is returning for Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

The core trio of Maddie Townsend (Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) will be back for Season 4.

Additional cast members, including Brandon Quinn as Ronnie, Dion Johnstone as Erik, Justin Bruening as Cal, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, and Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons are expected to return as well.

What will happen in Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson teased to Tudum that Season 4 will be “examining the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life, and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us, the people who fight for — and with — us, and the people who can make us laugh, whatever we’re going through.”

The friendship between Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen was tested throughout Season 3. Anderson acknowledged that this trio is the “beating heart” of Sweet Magnolias, but they may face complications as they evolve. “True friendship is a living thing,” she said. “It has to change and grow as we do. And that’s not always easy. But that’s what makes it beautiful.”

