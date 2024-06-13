‘The Green Veil’ Is Coming Back for Season 2: All the Details

The Green Veil is coming back to The Network… with a twist.

Variety reports that the new free streamer has renewed its inaugural drama for a second season, and already a ton of details about what’s ahead for the series have been unveiled.

Here’s a look at everything we know about The Green Veil Season 2 so far.

Who will star in The Green Veil Season 2?

Lead star John Leguizamo on board to return to his role as Gordon Rogers, and he’s not the only one. Variety reports that the entire cast from Season 1 will return. Alongside Leguizamo, Season 1’s cast included Hani Furstenberg as Mabel Rogers, John Ortiz as Gilberto Sutton, Irene Bedard as Glennie Sutton, and Steven Boyer as Edward Boon.

In a statement, Leguizamo (who also serves as executive producer on the series) said of the renewal, “Every step in the developmental process we were told this show wouldn’t work, and the subject matter wasn’t accessible to an audience that mattered,. We are pleased to have proven every executive wrong and thrilled to have the opportunity to continue telling an important story from underrepresented perspectives.”

What will The Green Veil Season 2 be about?

The second season of The Green Veil will take place 10-15 years after the events of Season 1, which took place in the 1950s. The era is one in which the women’s rights movement was in full gear, and Alcatraz prison was occupied by Native Americans in 1969, according to the report.

Leguizamo’s Gordon Rogers, an FBI agent, is someone who Leguizamo himself has described as “vile and twisted,” due to his behaviors in Season 1, as he showcased the history of oppression in the Indigenous community. So undoubtedly this new era will showcase even more of his sordid tactics.

