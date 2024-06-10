‘All American’ Goes Shakespeare, Crossing a Game Show ‘Bridge,’ HGTV’s ‘Divided by Design,’ ‘Harry Wild’s Hostage Crisis

Troy Harvey/The CW

All American

Season Premiere 8/7c

When all else fails, bring in Shakespeare. Which is how the Vortex gang ends up going Elizabethan when a couples’ trip falls apart and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) volunteers their services at the South Crenshaw High production of Romeo and Juliet. Romance of a presumably less fatal form is also on the agenda for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) as they get troubling news about their wedding venue, and for Laura (Monet Mazur), who’s prepping for her first date.

Game Show Network

Beat the Bridge

Series Premiere 6/5c

General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison hosts a trivia game in which teams of three build up money as they cross an interactive bridge, with each correct answer that they step upon building their kitty. (Example: naming seven Texas-based sports teams consecutively.) If all three make the crossing successfully, bonus cash awaits. But the only way for them to take their loot home is for one of the players to make it back across the bridge in a 90-second speed round. For more game play, Fox offers new episodes of Name That Tune (8/7c) and The 1% Club (9/8c), and NBC presents the season finale of Weakest Link (10/9c).

HGTV

Divided By Design

Series Premiere 10/9c

Ray and Ellyn Jimenez operate separate interior-design businesses in Miami, each with a very different aesthetic (he’s modern eclectic, she’s old-world and timelessly functional). Each week, they compete for clients while collaborating on the gut renovation of their own home. In the opener, a $150K contract is up for grabs, and whoever comes up with the most appealing plan to redo an entryway, kitchen, child’s bedroom and combo living/dining area will get the job.

Steffan Hill / AcornTV

Harry Wild

Season Finale

The light mystery from Ireland closes its third season with private eye Harry (Jane Seymour) and sidekick Fergues (Rohan Nedd) swept up in a hostage situation with her son Charlie (Kevin Ryan), daughter-in-law Orla (Amy Huberman) and granddaughter Lola (Rose O’Neill). They’ve stopped off at the local Garda station en route to the wedding of Glenn (Paul Tylak) and Petra (Caoimhe O’Malley) when a distraught father takes over the station with demands to solve his daughter’s murder. And Harry’s got the groom’s ring!

INSIDE MONDAY TV: