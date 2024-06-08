Betty Anne Rees Dies: ‘My Three Sons’ & ‘Unholy Rollers’ Star Was 81

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Betty Anne Rees on 'The F.B.I.'
Everett Collection
Betty Anne Rees on ‘The F.B.I.’ in 1970

Betty Anne Rees, who appeared on My Three Sons but was better known for the films The Unholy Rollers and Sugar Hill, has died at age 81.

Rees died on June 3 at home in Hemet, California, niece Kathleen Loucks told The Hollywood Reporter. The retired actor had suffered a series of falls recently and had possibly endured a stroke, and she was also living with multiple sclerosis.

Born Elizabeth Anne Rees in Shaker Heights, Ohio, on April 14, 1943 — and educated at Shaker Heights High School, the University of Miami, and the Pasadena Playhouse — the actor made early appearances on the daytime soaps General Hospital and The Doctors, per THR.

In the early 1970s, Rees guest-starred on the TV shows The F.B.I., Adam-12, Mannix, and Mod Squad.

Then came her role in the ABC-turned-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. Rees played Janet Ingram, the secretary of Fred MacMurray’s character, in the final season.

Betty Anne Reese and Claudia Jennings in 'The Unholy Rollers'

Everett Collection

In 1972’s Unholy Rollers, pictured above, she played Mickey, a roller derby star threatened by teammate-on-the-rise Karen (Claudia Jennings). Notably, as THR reports, the film boasted Roger Corman as an executive producer and Martin Scorsese as an editor.

And in 1974’s blaxploitation flick Sugar Hill, Rees played Celeste, mob boss Morgan (Robert Quarry) girlfriend, who is ultimately offed by zombies summoned by the title character.

Her later TV roles including guest spots on Police Woman, S.W.A.T., Police Story, The Streets of San Francisco, Lou Grant, and Barnaby Jones. Her last screen appearance came in 1978, when she guest-starred on The Incredible Hulk.

After leaving Hollywood behind, Rees ran a weight-loss center and designed kitchens.

Her survivors include two cats, Honey Bear and Lovey, and THR adds that anyone who can help find the cats a home can email Loucks at [email protected].

My Three Sons - ABC

My Three Sons where to stream

Sugar Hill (1974) -

Sugar Hill (1974) where to stream

The Unholy Rollers -

The Unholy Rollers where to stream

My Three Sons

Sugar Hill (1974)

The Unholy Rollers

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
the-price-is-right-drew-carey
1
Drew Carey’s Shocked By ‘Best Showcase Bid in History’ of ‘The Price Is Right’
Annika Noelle, Edward J. Scott, Melody Thomas Scott, and Jackee Harry at the 2024 Daytime Emmys
2
Daytime Emmys 2024: See the Stars on the Red Carpet
Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune
3
Here’s When Ryan Seacrest’s First ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Will Air
4
Daytime Emmys 2024: The Complete Winners List
Pat Sajak's final episode of 'Wheel of Fortune'
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Fans React to Pat Sajak’s Final Episode