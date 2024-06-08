Betty Anne Rees Dies: ‘My Three Sons’ & ‘Unholy Rollers’ Star Was 81

Betty Anne Rees, who appeared on My Three Sons but was better known for the films The Unholy Rollers and Sugar Hill, has died at age 81.

Rees died on June 3 at home in Hemet, California, niece Kathleen Loucks told The Hollywood Reporter. The retired actor had suffered a series of falls recently and had possibly endured a stroke, and she was also living with multiple sclerosis.

Born Elizabeth Anne Rees in Shaker Heights, Ohio, on April 14, 1943 — and educated at Shaker Heights High School, the University of Miami, and the Pasadena Playhouse — the actor made early appearances on the daytime soaps General Hospital and The Doctors, per THR.

In the early 1970s, Rees guest-starred on the TV shows The F.B.I., Adam-12, Mannix, and Mod Squad.

Then came her role in the ABC-turned-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. Rees played Janet Ingram, the secretary of Fred MacMurray’s character, in the final season.

In 1972’s Unholy Rollers, pictured above, she played Mickey, a roller derby star threatened by teammate-on-the-rise Karen (Claudia Jennings). Notably, as THR reports, the film boasted Roger Corman as an executive producer and Martin Scorsese as an editor.

And in 1974’s blaxploitation flick Sugar Hill, Rees played Celeste, mob boss Morgan (Robert Quarry) girlfriend, who is ultimately offed by zombies summoned by the title character.

Her later TV roles including guest spots on Police Woman, S.W.A.T., Police Story, The Streets of San Francisco, Lou Grant, and Barnaby Jones. Her last screen appearance came in 1978, when she guest-starred on The Incredible Hulk.

After leaving Hollywood behind, Rees ran a weight-loss center and designed kitchens.

Her survivors include two cats, Honey Bear and Lovey, and THR adds that anyone who can help find the cats a home can email Loucks at [email protected].