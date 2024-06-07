‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Makes Subtle Mayim Bialik Reference & Sparks Fans Reaction

While Jeopardy! super-champ Adriana Harmeyer continued her winning ways on Thursday night (June 6), Ken Jennings seemingly made a reference to his former co-host, Mayim Bialik.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Jennings made the reference during the Final Jeopardy round when he told Harmeyer’s opponents, “Unfortunately, that’s not correct.”

That’s not how Jennings usually says things, but it is exactly how Bialik phrased her Final Jeopardy rulings when she was host.

Now fans are wondering if Ken is copying Mayim, or having a little inside joke involving his former co-host.

“After Shira’s response to FJ was revealed, Ken brought back memories of Mayim by saying, “Unfortunately, that’s not correct,”” wrote one viewer on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

Another fan commented: ‘Wow! That’s totally what Mayim used to say on the show. I’m sure Ken knew exactly what he was saying there.”

Earlier this year, Jennings touched on his former co-host, who was dropped from the show in December 2023, saying, “I’m not blowing smoke here. I really enjoyed Mayim’s hosting. You could tell she was just a born performer, very confident on stage in a way that I was not at first. I learned a lot from watching her, and I really enjoyed her hosting. But I do understand – there’s a reason why TV shows don’t tend to have two hosts.”

Meanwhile, fans were super excited to see Harmeyer clinch her seventh win in a row on Thursday, becoming the first seven-day champion since fan favorite Ben Chan.

The archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, faced off against Benjamin Nelson, a theater producer originally from Sturgis, South Dakota, and Shira Gluck, a rabbi from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Things started out fairly close in the opening round, though Harmeyer answered the most clues correctly with 12. Heading into Double Jeopardy, Harmeyer led with $4,800, Gluck stood in second with $3,000, and Nelson trailed with $2,400.

However, Harmeyer picked up her game in the next round, managing to pull off another runaway despite once again not finding any of the Daily Doubles. Nelson doubled up early in the round after landing on DD2, while Gluck couldn’t figure out DD3.

But Harmeyer didn’t need the Daily Doubles; she powered ahead, answering the last four clues correctly, giving her a runaway total of $18,800 heading into Final Jeopardy. Gluck and Nelson trailed with $8,900 and $8,000, respectively.

And, just to put a cherry on top, Harmeyer was the only one to answer the Final Jeopardy clue correctly. This gave her an episode winning total of $19,600, taking her seven-day total to $155,700.

“Heck yes! First 7-day champion since Ben Chan, this is getting exciting!” wrote one fan.

“When Adriana gets into that flow state shes unstoppable,” said another.

Another added, “I love how she’s doing a top/down approach and is still just slicing through opponents. I love watching her.”

“Holy crap, Adriana barely gets the runaway!! love seeing her go on a tear,” wrote another.

“Another day of not finding a single Daily Double and yet another runaway. Adriana might be one of the top 5 greatest female Jeopardy players of all time,” said one commenter.

What did you think of Jennings’ Bilaik reference? And can Harmeyer be stopped? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.