It’s been a long wait, but Exandria’s most qualified group of misfits — er, heroes — are back in action and ready to, in the words of Grog Strongjaw, “F**k. S**t. Up!”

Earlier this year, Critical Role‘s Travis Willingham teased that fans could look forward to seeing the long-awaited third season of The Legend of Vox Machina this fall. Now, those fans can finally put a date on the calendar. During an IGN Live panel, Prime Video and Critical Role announced that the animated series would return on October 3 with 12 new episodes and three episodes premiering every week.

A stunning new title sequence was also unveiled, showcasing epic action and notable storytelling moments from the first two seasons as well as hints of what’s to come for the team in Season 3 and beyond. (Longtime Critical Role fans will delight in spotting lots of Easter eggs and recognizable storytelling beats teased in this new intro.)

After debuting in 2021, the show (adapted from Critical Role’s beloved first Dungeons & Dragons campaign and developed in partnership with the animation production company Titmouse) quickly became a hit, scoring critical acclaim as well as a multi-year television and first-look deal with Amazon Studios. The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of unlikely heroes-turned-found-family — half-elf twins Vex’ahlia (Laura Bailey) and Vax’ildan (Liam O’Brien), barbarian Grog (Willingham), gnome Pike ( Ashley Johnson), half-elf druid Keyleth (Marisha Ray), gunslinger Percy (Taliesin Jaffe), and bard Scanlan (Sam Riegel) — as they attempt to save the world of Exandria from enemies, dark curses and more. In Season 1, they faced off against the sinister husband-and-wife duo known as Sylas and Delilah Briarwood. Their latest (and most fearsome) foe? Dragons, specifically a group of five dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

According to the official Season 3 synopsis, “everything is at stake.” The logline continues, “The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria.”

At the conclusion of Season 2, Vox Machina reigned victorious after taking a stand to conquer black dragon Umbrasyl (Matthew Mercer). But their success was short lived, as they returned to their safe home of Whitestone to find another member of the Chroma Conclave, Raishan (Cree Summer), posing as one of their own. A cliffhanger ending followed: would Vox Machina accept an untrustworthy alliance with Raishan in hopes of defeating the rest of the dragons, particularly its leader Thordak (the late Lance Reddick)?

We’ll have to wait until October to find out, but they can certainly try.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 3 Premiere, October 3, Prime Video