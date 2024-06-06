‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Charged with Assault & Resisting Arrest

Jersey Shore alum Angelina Pivarnick is facing several criminal charges, including simple assault and resisting arrest, which her attorney blames on an “adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication.”

According to a summons that was issued on Sunday (June 2) and obtained by TMZ, the reality star was charged with “simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest” over an incident that took place at her home in New Jersey.

Further details on what exactly happened are not known, as the Freehold Township Police Department officers told TMZ that they are not able to discuss the nature of the case, as there are legal exemptions for publicly releasing info related to domestic violence cases and/or criminal investigations.

According to Page Six, Pivarnick’s fiancé Vinny Tortorella, who appeared in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, was present during the incident. It’s unclear whether Tortorella was the alleged victim.

Pivarnick’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six that the “very minor incident” was “exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication,” adding, “We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us.”

This isn’t the couple’s first run-in with the law. Police officers previously responded to Pivarnick’s Freehold home after an alleged instance of domestic violence between her and Tortorella in November 2023.

At the time, Leonard Jr. told Page Six, “Angelina did, in fact, call the police to her home,” but “after speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges.”

He added, “This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Tortorella’s lawyer, Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, also commented at the time, noting, “My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred.”

Pivarnock, who rose to fame as one of the original cast members on the first two seasons MTV’s Jersey Shore, was previously married to Chris Larangeira. The pair divorced in February 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences,” which caused a “breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months.”

A year later, she got engaged to Tortorella after he proposed to her while the cameras were rolling on the Jersey Shore spinoff series Family Vacation.

“Thanks for watching everyone! We love you all! We are both sooo thankful for all the love and congratulations we are reading!” Pivarnock tweeted at the time.