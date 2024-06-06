‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Shuts Down Contestant’s Hilarious Wrong Answer

As Pat Sajak counts down to the days until his final Wheel of Fortune episode on Friday (June 7), some contestants are testing his limits regarding their wild puzzle guesses.

Wednesday’s (June 5) episode saw a showdown between JP Welliver, a vacuum salesman from Lititz, Pennsylvania, Allisons Willis, a construction worker and truck driver from Suffern, New York, and Nonie Lewis, a partying grandma from Dallas, Texas.

It was Lewis who made Sajak momentarily lose his cool after she attempted to answer a puzzle under the “Food and Drink” category. Lewis, who revealed she’d previously auditioned for the show in the 1980s and the 2000s, was faced with a two-word puzzle with just two letters missing.

The puzzle-board read: “S _ P E R _ O O D / S M O O T H I E.”

“I would like to solve, Pat,” she said, looking confident.

“What do you got?” Sajak asked.

“Supergood smoothie!” she answered, which clearly wasn’t correct.

The incorrect buzzer sounded, and Sajak jokingly shouted, “No!”

“I’m so sorry… it’s not correct,” Sajak continued after composing himself.

Have you ever had a smoothie that was just so good you might call it SUPERGOOD? #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/dpT9g6VnHF — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) June 5, 2024

“Oh god,” Lewis said as she lost $5,350 and crashed to $0.

Viewers’ reactions were mixed, with some sympathizing with Lewis and others questioning her logic.

“Nonie…you thought “super good” was one word?? Smdh,” wrote one fan on X.

“Have you ever had a smoothie that was just so good you might call it SUPERGOOD?” quipped another.

“Not, ‘SuperGOOD smoothie,'” said one commenter.

“I honestly prob woulda guessed that myself haha,” said another, backing Lewis up.

“Tbh I would have said Superhood Smoothie,” wrote another.

Another asked, “When did super food become one word? Asking for a friend.”

Unfortunately for Lewis, she could never get back in the game after this early setback. Instead, things remained close between Welliver and Willis right up until the end, with Willis just coming out ahead with $14,400 over Welliver’s $14,000.

Willis moved on to the Bonus Round, where she selected the “Things” category and was faced with a puzzle board that read, “_ _ _ T S / _ N D / _ _ G _ R E S.”

However, she struggled to figure it out, with her closest guess being “Coats and Hangers.” After the timer ran out, Sajak revealed the correct answer as “Facts and Figures” and opened the prize envelope to show Willis missed out on an extra $40,000.

What did you think of last night’s episode? Did you solve the Superfood puzzle? Let us know in the comments section below.