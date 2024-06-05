Martin Lawrence Shoots Down Health Fears After Video Goes Viral

Martin Lawrence has shot down concerns about his health after a clip of the actor seemingly struggling at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Los Angeles has gone viral.

In the video, Lawrence and his co-star Will Smith are atop a bus addressing the excited crowd during the premiere. Smith is seen to be leading a seemingly unsteady Lawrence over to one side of the bus, grabbing him by the hand. Fans on social media have noted that Lawrence appeared to have less energy than Smith. Lawrence walks slowly in the video while Smith hypes up the audience.

On Tuesday, Lawrence and Smith appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, and host Ebro Darden asked the question that was on everyone’s mind.

“Now Martin…everybody’s talking you on the balcony waving at people, looking around,” said Darden. “People took it like something was wrong with your health, or something.” Lawrence joked about the size of the crowd, calling it “rock concert stuff.”

Darden pressed further: “Is there anything you want to say to the people, because they’re concerned about your health.”

“I’m fine,” the 59-year-old said. “I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed…I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

Lawrence settled the score once and for all, speaking to the audience and speculative online fans, joking, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!”

This is not the first time the actor’s health has come into question. In 1996, the actor was hospitalized after an incident of extreme exhaustion and dehydration caused him to run into traffic screaming and cursing. In 1999, Lawrence was hospitalized again after falling into a three-day coma. Most recently, after appearing for a surprise Martin reunion the 2024 Emmy Awards in January, Lawrence’s cadence and demeanor struck fans as odd, who took to social media yet again to express their concern.