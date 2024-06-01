How Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sisters Are Shedding New Light on Her Story With Lifetime

Lifetime is revisiting the tragic story of Nicole Brown Simpson but with a new lens as her sisters Denise, Dominique, and Tanya step forward to share their insights in the four-part docuseries The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, airing across two nights on the network.

The show is shining a light on Nicole’s own narrative and voice with the help of her friends and family. Over the course of the presentation, viewers will hear from 50 participants who are shedding new light on Nicole’s death and life. Featuring exclusive home videos and interviews, the documentary will unveil details that those who have followed her story since the ’90s won’t want to miss.

“It’s been 30 years, maybe it’s time to rekindle the flame of Nicole,” Dominique says in the revealing trailer for the documentary. Tanya echoes her sentiment, adding, “I think it’s important that people get to know my sister, our sister.”

“She was my best friend, and the one thing I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to,” Denise says bluntly, referring to Nicole’s former pro footballer husband, the late O.J. Simpson.

As the sisters reminisce, they remember the chemistry between Nicole and O.J., with Dominique saying, “They just seemed very loving with each other.” But she wonders, “Was there something I should have picked up on?”

The sisters acknowledge there were a lot of secrets their sister was keeping amid her turbulent relationship with O.J., and audio recordings offer a glimpse into the abusive dynamic Nicole faced.

In addition to Nicole’s sisters, the documentary gives voice to Nicole’s friends and their perspectives on the events that unfolded around her life and death, including Robin Greer, Faye Resnick, and even Kris Jenner, as teased in the trailer, above.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions for Lifetime, with Jesse Daniels, Melissa Moore, Rit Saraswat, Brie Miranda Bryant, Kim Chessler, and Julie Pizzi serving as executive producers. Don’t miss it, tune into the docuseries as it airs on Lifetime, and stay tuned for more on the title.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, Premieres Saturday, June 1, 8/7c, Lifetime