Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming adaptation of E. Lockhart’s hit novel We Were Liars has finally found its core four.

The studio has revealed the four young stars who’ll bring this tragic romance to life, along with other details about the forthcoming series.

Here’s a look at what we know so far.

When will We Were Liars premiere?

Amazon has not yet announced a release date for We Were Liars, but in a cast announcement, the four stars of the film were pictured together, indicating production will begin soon.

Who will star in We Were Liars?

Leading the cast of We Were Liars is Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence, the character whose first-person narration drives the action of the novel. She is joined by Shubham Maheshwari as Gat, Esther McGregor as Mirren, and Joseph Zada as Johnny.

The extended cast for the series, as initially reported by Deadline, includes Arsher Ali, Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, Candice King, David Morse, and Wendy Crewson.

What is We Were Liars about?

E. Lockhart’s novel centers on the memories of Cadence, who revisits three generations of her seemingly idyllic family the Sinclairs, who spend their summers together on an exclusive island. She and her cousins Mirren and Johnny and her aunt’s stepson call themselves “the Liars” (hence the title).

Cadence suffers chronic migraines and memory loss, and when she returns to the island for answers, she begins to unravel the dark truth of her family’s past.

The official description for Amazon’s adaptation is: “We Were Liars is a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts.”

Who is behind the scenes of the We Were Liars adaptation?

The series is produced by Julie Plec‘s My So-Called Company. Plec will write and executive produce the adaptation alongside Carina Adly MacKenzie.

In a statement, the pair said, “We’ve been obsessed with this beloved story for years and for a while it seemed like it might be the one that got away from us. But finally, we are elated to be bringing it to life with everyone at Prime Video and Universal Television, who are just as passionate about this twisty tale as we are. We‘re also incredibly grateful that the author has joined our creative team behind the scenes. As die-hard book fans ourselves, we have one message to the many loyal readers out there: if anyone asks you how it ends… just lie.”