It’s almost time for those knives to come out yet again. Netflix has revealed that the third installment to Rian Johnson‘s quirky whodunnit mystery movie series is going to be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

As more details about the movie start to come to light, well, it’s clear this one will be just as star-studded and must-see as the last two, Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Here’s a look at what we know so far. (And be sure to bookmark this page for future updates!)

When will Wake Up Dead Man premiere?

Along with the announcement of Knives Out 3‘s full title, writer-director Rian Johnson also revealed that the film will be debuting on the streamer in 2025.

Who will star in Wake Up Dead Man?

The cast of Knives Out 3 is, like its predecessors, a veritable who’s who of Hollywood’s favorite stars.

Daniel Craig returns to his role as Benoit Blanc, the brilliant, bathtub-loving detective at the center of the first two films.

Alongside Craig, the film will also star The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor, Civil War‘s Cailee Spaeny, Ripley‘s Andrew Scott, and Scandal‘s Kerry Washington.

What will Wake Up Dead Man be about?

Though a full plot for the next Knives Out movie has not yet been revealed, Rian Johnson did hint that it may explore some further themes and genres, writing on Twitter, “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” adding that the title “gives a little hint of where it’s going.”

In the date announcement video, Blanc as narrator also teased, “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

Is there a trailer for Wake Up Dead Man?

Not yet! But stay tuned, as we will add it to this post as soon as it’s available.

In the meantime, here’s the date announcement teaser from Rian Johnson.