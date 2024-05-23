‘Jeopardy!’ Player’s Poor Wagering Strategy Backfires in Final Round

Jeopardy!‘s latest game left fans frustrated over one player’s final wager which dashed their chances at a victory against returning champion Amar Kakirde.

New contestants, Liz Capouch from Minnesota and Brendan Gilfillan from Virginia, faced off against Amar in the May 23 game holding their own throughout the competition for the most part, but when it came to Final Jeopardy!, Liz held the best shot at surpassing Amar’s $9,200 with her $5,200 if wagered correctly. Meanwhile, Brendan went into Final Jeopardy! with $3,000.

The category for the round was “Artwork,” with the clue reading, “Rembrandt’s only seascape is set here, where the main figure once said, ‘Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith?'” The correct response was, “What is the Sea of Galilee?”

Liz was the only player to provide the correct response, which gave her a clear potential path to victory, but she wagered $0, leaving her with $5,200 against Amar’s total which came out to be $7,999 after a $1,201 wager. The one-day champ, Amar, became a two-day champ with a combined score of $24,599 overall.

Needless to say, fans were not pleased with Liz’s lack of a wager, as they noted it led to her ultimate downfall in the game.

As one fan pointed out on Reddit, “Wowzers, this episode once again points out the importance of wagering strategy. I can’t begin to figure out what Liz was thinking with that wager as it didn’t even cover a double up bet from Brendan, let alone get her to a point of being able to win against the bet Amar would (and did) make to cover her double up.”

“It’ll never cease to disappoint me just how many times players lose on Jeopardy simply because of poor wagering strategy even if it’s depressingly more common than it should be,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, another viewer suggested that Liz may have a shot at a second chance in the future, at least if they had a say. “With how this game turned out, it wouldn’t surprise me if Liz got the call for a potential second chance,” they posted.

