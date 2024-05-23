Are you ready to get back into the action of American Ninja Warrior? We have you covered with an exclusive first look at the upcoming 16th season of NBC competition series which is officially set to return beginning Monday, June 3.

The show continues to pit the most elite athletes in the country against each other as they tackle the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Back to host the jaw-dropping fun are Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, who along with co-host Zuri Hall, will call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before they make their way to the national finals in Las Vegas.

In the teaser, above, fans get a little taste of what’s to come as you’re introduced to some of the ninjas who are eager to take on the various obstacles. Season 16 will continue with the major changes from last season as the semis will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course.

On the line for the high-stakes course? A spot in the national finals. All four states in Vegas will return as well, including the Stage 4 rope climb for a prize of $1 million. In the premiere episode, airing Monday, June 3, “Qualifiers 1 & 2,” will see the qualifying rounds begin in Los Angeles on the world’s most challenging obstacle course. The competition returns bigger than ever with athletes as young as 15-years-old competing on two unique courses with four new obstacles.

The epic 18’6″ Mega Warped Wall is back and head-to-head runoff races will determine the final spot moving ahead to the semifinals for each round. You won’t want to miss it. Get a taste of the action in the sneak peek, above, and don’t miss Amerian Ninja Warrior when it returns this June on NBC.

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 Premiere, Monday, June 3, 8/7c, NBC