‘American Ninja Warrior’ First Look: NBC’s Competition Heats Up in Season 16 Teaser (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

American Ninja Warrior

 More

Are you ready to get back into the action of American Ninja Warrior? We have you covered with an exclusive first look at the upcoming 16th season of NBC competition series which is officially set to return beginning Monday, June 3.

The show continues to pit the most elite athletes in the country against each other as they tackle the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Back to host the jaw-dropping fun are Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, who along with co-host Zuri Hall, will call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before they make their way to the national finals in Las Vegas.

'American Ninja Warrior' Season 16

NBC

In the teaser, above, fans get a little taste of what’s to come as you’re introduced to some of the ninjas who are eager to take on the various obstacles. Season 16 will continue with the major changes from last season as the semis will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course.

On the line for the high-stakes course? A spot in the national finals. All four states in Vegas will return as well, including the Stage 4 rope climb for a prize of $1 million. In the premiere episode, airing Monday, June 3, “Qualifiers 1 & 2,” will see the qualifying rounds begin in Los Angeles on the world’s most challenging obstacle course. The competition returns bigger than ever with athletes as young as 15-years-old competing on two unique courses with four new obstacles.

Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila on Bringing 'Ninja' Color to 'That Clip Show: Holiday Edition'
Related

Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila on Bringing 'Ninja' Color to 'That Clip Show: Holiday Edition'

The epic 18’6″ Mega Warped Wall is back and head-to-head runoff races will determine the final spot moving ahead to the semifinals for each round. You won’t want to miss it. Get a taste of the action in the sneak peek, above, and don’t miss Amerian Ninja Warrior when it returns this June on NBC.

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 Premiere, Monday, June 3, 8/7c, NBC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

American Ninja Warrior where to stream

American Ninja Warrior

Akbar Gbajabiamila

Matt Iseman

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Victoria Groce, James Holzhauer, and Yogesh Raut on 'Jeopardy! Masters' Finale
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Ends in a Stunner: Here’s the Real ‘Final Boss’
Paul Dodson Wheel of Fortune
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Audience Boos ‘Unfair’ Puzzle as Contestant Misses $1 Million Jackpot
James Holzhauer
3
‘Jeopardy! Masters’: James Holzhauer Reacts After Shocking Finale Loss
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Finale
4
‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Explains Upton’s Exit & Bringing Back [Spoiler]
Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden in the 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Finale
5
How ‘Chicago Fire’ Finale Writes Out Boden, Plus Severide’s Shocking News