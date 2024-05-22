‘Reacher’ Season 3 Taps ‘Black Widow’ Star Olivier Richters to Play Paulie

Reacher is gearing up to welcome a memorable character plucked from the pages of Lee Child’s book Persuader as Olivier Richters has been cast in the role of Paulie, according to CinemaBlend.

The actor nicknamed “The Dutch Giant,” who has featured in films like Black Widow and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will take on the role of a deranged bodybuilder who serves as a bodyguard for Zachary Beck, a new character played by Anthony Michael Hall. In Season 3, the story will follow the events of Lee Child’s aforementioned novel Persuader, in which Reacher (Alan Ritchson) visits the coastal region of Maine, going undercover in the castle lair of Beck, whose son is almost kidnapped.

Fearful of his employers, Beck relies on bodyguards to keep his family safe, among which is Paulie. And based on Richters’ appearance, he certainly fits the character description as Paulie was described in Child’s book as “six inches taller” than Reacher and “ten inches wider across the shoulders.”

Hall revealed the casting to CinemaBlend, revealing that Richters fit the bill when it came to casting an imposing figure like Paulie. “I don’t want to give it away, but yeah, they definitely meet as they do in the book… You know, Reacher and Paulie colliding,” Hall told the outlet.

While further details about the forthcoming third season remain under wraps, Hall promised that fans can anticipate a brawl between Ritchson’s Reacher and Richters’ Paulie. The status of Season 3’s arrival also remains a mystery at the moment as fans await the show’s return. Stay tuned for all your need-to-know details and if you’re curious about what might be in store for Ritchson as he goes head-to-head with Richters, check out the clip of the new cast member’s onscreen arm wrestling match with David Harbour in Black Widow, above.

Reacher, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video