When it comes to the parking laws in Las Vegas people often roll the dice. That’s what the truck drivers of the party destination are counting on. And their adventures can equate to entertaining television. That’s what Warner Bros. Discovery is counting on with their upcoming new series Sin City Tow.

“These tow truck drivers live within the fascinating underbelly of Las Vegas which can sometimes be hilarious, sometimes terrifying – but always compelling,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks. “Sin City Tow gives an unfiltered look at the vibrant energy and endless surprises of a subculture of Las Vegas rarely explored.”

TV Insider has your first details and exclusive teaser above. In it, you’ll see one of the drivers getting ready for what appears to be an eventful Friday night with many folks partying it up. Unfortunately, having so good of a time might mean they don’t care where they parked. It’s what keeps these tow truck drivers employed because business in this line of work is looks to be booming.

One gentleman tells the driver they were just having a good time. He then attempts to pay him off with $400 in casino chips. Maybe take an Uber next time dude. This interaction seems tame if the other clips are any indication. As one can imagine, people may not take the news of their vehicle being towed well.

“A tow truck is a lot like a casino. You bet against it, you’re going to lose,” a driver said. There are scenes shown of people with guns, glass shattering in an office, and cars crashing into each other. Capping it off is the instance where a driver meets a grown man dressed as a baby.

Only in Vegas, indeed.

Sin City Tow premiere, June 18, 9/8c, Discovery Channel