Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice will crown its Season 25 winner tonight, Tuesday, May 21, but before we get there, the Top 5 performed for one last time on Monday night (May 20), hoping to secure America’s votes.

On Monday’s episode, the five remaining acts were tasked with performing an up-tempo song and a ballad. It was a night of fun and emotion, which, at one point, saw coach John Legend moved to tears.

Team Legend’s Nathan Chester kicked things off with his upbeat performance of The Isley Brothers’ “It’s Your Thing,” electrifying the audience with his vocal range and stage presence.

Later in the evening, Chester returned to the stage for a rousing rendition of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You,” hitting every note perfectly and making a great case for why he should be crowned champion.

Team Reba’s Josh Sanders brought the country powerhouse vibes with his cover of Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” showing off his smooth vocals over the classic track.

He later returned for an attention-grabbing rendition of Randy Houser’s “Boots On,” bringing energy and personality to the performance, which had Reba McEntire telling him, “You’re so much fun to watch.”

Team Reba continued to steal the show with front-runner Asher HaVon, starting with a performance of Donna Summer’s “Last Dance,” adding a gospel-style vocal to the disco classic.

He then returned to deliver a soaring rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” which could very well have clinched him the win. Legend told HaVon, “You’re the best vocalist in this competition.”

Team Legend’s Bryan Olesen gave his best performance of the season with his take on Benson Boone’s ballad “Beautiful Things,” which brought Legend to tears.

“I was so moved by it because it feels like when you’re singing it that you know what it means to lose something,” Legend said. “I really felt it.”

In a pre-recorded interview before the performance, Olesen opened up about the death of his mother.

Olesen later came back out for his rendition of George Michael’s “Freedom! 90,” though it didn’t quite pack the punch of his earlier performance.

Finally, Team Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup gave a thrilling performance of Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most,” which Dan Smyers said “felt like a Grammy performance.”

She later returned to perform “I’m Alright” by Jo Dee Messina, bringing infectious energy and looking like she was having an absolute blast on the stage.

Now, it all comes down to the viewers’ votes. You can vote for your favorite Top 5 contestant at NBC.com/voicevote or on “The Voice” app. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday’s (May 21) finale.