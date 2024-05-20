Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Genoa City started looking a lot more familiar the last few years when several recognizable faces returned to The Young and the Restless. Among the fan favorites who came back was Michael Graziadei, who first appeared as Daniel Romalotti in 2004. Yep, that means the actor is celebrating his 20th year as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Danny’s (Michael Damian) son.

While Graziadei (“Graz” as he’s affectionately known to his Y&R family) took time off during the last two decades to shoot a variety of movies and TV shows, he’s over the moon to be back where it all began. TV Insider caught up with him to chat about his 20th anniversary in daytime, his primetime credits, and his adorable twin boys.

You’re technically the third adult Daniel but the second one never aired so you had to shoot not only your scenes but some of his, too, when you first started. You handled all that material like a pro.

Michael Graziadei: I do remember being absolutely terrified over the amount of material being thrown at me. Yes, I was not only coming into the job but taking over for other “Daniels.” They were trying to re-shoot some of their stuff plus the current scripts. I wanted to cry every night.

Who brought you up to speed on all the backstory – Phyllis’s feud with Christine (Lauralee Bell), and also, Danny is not Daniel’s biological dad.

Everybody did a little filling in for me. I remember everyone being helpful. I remember having a lot of scenes early on with Michelle, Michael, and Lauralee. I couldn’t have been thrown into a nicer group of people and a great group of actors. They were all very warm and welcoming. They made it reasonably easy for me to adjust. I always joke that the material was trial by fire.

Cassie (Camryn Grimes, now Mariah) gave a drunk Daniel a ride home from a party and lost control of the car and crashed, later dying from her injuries. People thought Daniel was behind the wheel. When did you find out he wasn’t?

I can’t remember what I had for breakfast! But I feel like we knew early on. I’m trying to remember how those episodes played out. I don’t remember if they showed Cassie behind the wheel as it was happening or if it was in flashbacks.

Knowing Daniel wasn’t driving allowed the audience – if not Cassie’s father Nick [Joshua Morrow] – to more fully forgive him. Legally, he wasn’t at fault.

Yeah, he wasn’t…but he was. I was sitting with Vail [Bloom, Heather] and Lily [Brooks O’Briant, Lucy] the other day and Sharon [Case, Sharon, Cassie’s mom] came in. We were talking to her. They were like, “What was she talking about?” I said, “Oh. Don’t worry. Daniel killed her daughter.” But yes, you’re correct — having Cassie drive and it being her choice did let the audience forgive me. [Laugh] Otherwise, I don’t think I would have been on the show much longer.

Kudos to the show for maximizing the drama while protecting characters for the long-term.

Jack [Smith, Y&R’s former head writer, former co-executive producer] was fantastic at that.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Daniel went on the run for a while after Cassie’s death.

Yes. We went out to Malibu to shoot that. It was fun to get out of the studio and shoot things. I wish we still did that more but I understand why we don’t. But going out adds something to it.

Daniel’s had a few love interests over the years including Amber (Adrienne Frantz).

She’s a trip, man. She’s out there. I love Adrienne. She’s one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She’d give you the shirt off her back. Total professional. Always prepared.

Three actresses have played an adult Heather – but the romantic pairing is something more recent?

I don’t think I had scenes involving a romance with Heather until Jennifer [Landon, ex-Gwen, As the World Turns] came on to play her. I was told they were putting us together. She said, “Hi, I’m Jen Landon. I can’t wait till we get to play this story!” I was like, “Oh. Hi. Um. I don’t think I’m re-signing.”

What went into your decision to take a break?

There was a lot of stuff going on in my personal life. My dad had passed away. I need to take a break to take some time for myself to deal with some things. I’d been doing the show for about eight-and-a-half years, which is a long time when you’re younger. Playing Daniel was the longest job I’d ever had. I wanted to explore other options. I think I’ve done pretty well.

Pretty well! Your IMDB credits are extensive, to say the least! You landed a lead in a series soon after leaving Y&R.

Yes. The Lottery. It was nice leaving the show and immediately being picked up by another as one of the leads made me feel like I was doing the right thing. I was very excited for that show especially with Tim Sexton being the writer/creator. I knew of his history with Children of Men. It was essentially in the same vein – that dystopian future. I was excited and I made a friend in [executive producer] Danny Cannon as well. He’s just phenomenal in the industry.

You also did a certain amount of guest spots outside of Y&R while you were still with the show the first time.

Y&R has always been good about letting me go especially if I wasn’t on the front-burner. I did American Horror Story [Murder House] and was on set all night with them and then, I’d go to Y&R at 6 a.m. They worked out the schedule. It’s a lot easier when shows film in Los Angeles.

You played a serial killer on Criminal Minds – your character, Steven Fitzgerald, absorbed the personalities of your character’s victims. Your performance was unnerving and Emmy-worthy.

I thought that script was great. I was a fan of the show. I had already worked with Shemar [Moore, Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds] on Y&R [where he played Malcolm]. I was excited to work with him again. I remember the final scenes where his character arrested mine. Originally, he came in and I walked out in cuffs. He said, “These bad guys give up too easily!” So, they shut down production … and they came back with four new pages of an altercation and said, “We’re going to shoot this in 10. Are you ready to go?” Shemar said to the writers, “Oh, I’m not worried about him. You can give it to him and he can read it and we’re good to go.”

What was your experience playing Travis Wanderly on American Horror Story: Murder House like?

It was incredible. The scripts were just so good. The actors I was working with were so high-caliber. You don’t get better than Jessica Lange [Constance Langdon]. To be able to go toe-to-toe with her and knock out those scenes were a highlight for me. I was head over heels during that experience.

What brought you back to Y&R?

Bryton [James, Devon] and Christel came over to visit [my twin sons, Arlo and Oliver]. Bryton asked, “Hey, would you ever come back?” I figured if they wanted me back, they’d ask. I told him I would. Not too long after that an offer was made. I thought, “Huh. Steady job in L.A. and I have these extra two little monsters to feed?” It was a no-brainer. Y&R is family. It’s family. I absolutely adore the people who work there. The storyline with Christel I have now…all we do is laugh. I [recently] said to Christel, “This feels like we’re actually breaking up [even though it’s our characters]. I don’t want to leave you!” But now we get to be nasty to each other.

Your social posts with your twins Arlo and Oliver are hilarious. Do you ever want to do a comedy?

Oh, yeah. Of course. I know that I’m a super-funny person. [Laughs] We just need to get the world to realize I’m a super-funny person.

Do you have any shoutouts to anyone either at the show or fans who have championed you on and off the show?

Yes. Angie and [her sister] Maria Theo. They’re the absolute greatest — from when I got on the show, while I was on, while I was off, and when I came back. There are good people out there. You see what you do affects them. It makes it all worth it.

