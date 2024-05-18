CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart Dead at 58

Amanda Bell
Comments
(L-R) Ed Goeas, Alice Stewart and Bob Heckman speaking for Michele Bachman in the spin room after The New Hampshire Republican Presidential Debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. The debate is sponsored by CNN, the New Hampshire Union Leader, and WMUR-TV New Hampshire.
James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

CNN commentator Alice Stewart, who was also a very experienced political operative, has reportedly died at the age of 58.

CNN reports that police found her body in Northern Virginia’s Bellevue neighborhood on the morning of Saturday, May 18, but no foul play was suspected. Instead, officials suspected she perished after a medical emergency.

Several members of the cable news network, which she joined ahead of the 2016 presidential election, have spoken out to memorialize Stewart after her unexpected death.

CEO Mark Thompson, for example, said in a statement, “Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN. A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Meanwhile, anchor Jake Tapper wrote on social media, “Horrible news about our beloved and gifted commentator Alice Stewart. Just awful. We are all gutted.” Kaitlan Collins also paid tribute to Stewart, writing, “Just devastating news about our colleague Alice Stewart. She will always be remembered by her kindness above all.” And CNN political analyst Gloria Borger wrote, “The awful news about Alice Stewart affects us all at CNN. A great friend and colleague. Just such a pro and, most of all, a kind spirit who brightened each and every day. RIP my dear friend taken away way too soon. Your memory will be a blessing to us all.”

In addition to her on-camera work, Stewart was also a seasoned Republican operative, serving as communications director for Rep. Michele Bachmann and Senators Rick Santorum and Ted Cruz.

She most recently appeared on CNN on Friday, May 17, during a segment of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. In a social media post from the set of the show, she wrote, “It’s always a sunny day when you can join the great @wolfblitzer on #CNN with @mariacardonadc!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice Stewart (@alicestewartdc)

