8 Reasons 'The 8 Show' Will Fill the Void Until 'Squid Game' Season 2

Dan Clarendon
Lee Zoo-young in The 8 Show
Netflix

Squid Game fans eager to see the Netflix hit’s second season — due for release sometime in 2024 — can now pass the time with a similar series. The 8 Show, another South Korean thriller, hit Netflix on Friday. And though Squid Game is a hard act to follow, The 8 Show might just become viewers’ next obsession — and here’s why.

1. It’s another hard-hitting K-drama.

Directed and written by Han Jae-rim, The 8 Show is “a slow-burn series that reveals just how vulnerable humans are to the darkest sides of a hyper-capitalist society,” Netflix’s Tudum blog reveals. Sound familiar, Squid Game fans?

2. It also follows money-hungry contestants navigating a dangerous game.

The 8 Show’s synopsis lays out the new series’ Squid Game-like premise: “Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.”

Lee Yul-eum, Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Zoo-young, Bae Seong-woo, Moon Jeong-hee, Park Hae-joon, and Park Jeong-min in The 8 Show

Netflix

3. It’s a “uniform” series.

As with The Squid Game, the contestants of The 8 Show have to ditch their everyday clothing for a numbered uniform once they start the challenge. In the case of The 8 Show, the uniform numbers denote the contestants’ floor numbers. And the contestants soon suspect that the floors enforce a certain social hierarchy…

4. It’s violent — with a twist.

The 8 Show certainly gets violent — IMDb gives it a “moderate” rating for violence and gore, citing scenes of torture and fighting. Unlike in Squid Game, however, The 8 Show’s contestants lose all their winnings if one of them dies!

5. The aesthetics are a match.

Like Squid Game’s cinematography, The 8 Show’s is characterized by harsh lighting, saturated colors, and jarring camera angles. Plus, The 8 Show’s eight levels are connected by stairs not unlike Squid Game’s Escher-like stairwell.

6. And it might even sound familiar to Squid Game fans.

The two series have a shared cast member: Yuuki Luna, who voiced Ji-Yeong in the English-language version of Squid Game, provides the voice of Se Ra in the English-language version of The 8 Show.

The Best Korean Thrillers on Netflix, Ranked
Related

The Best Korean Thrillers on Netflix, Ranked

7. There’s more to discover after watching the series.

Just like how Squid Game fans could check out the reality show Squid Game: The Challenge, The 8 Show viewers have more to enjoy after the end credits. The TV series is based on the Bae Jin-soo’s Naver webtoon Money Game and its sequel, Pie Game.

8. It’s already being hailed as a successor to Squid Game.

What’s on Netflix and ScreenRant say The 8 Game may just be the next Squid Game. And the South China Morning Post says The 8 Show “piggyback[s] on the achievement of the most successful Netflix show of all time” — and that fans might just enjoy the imitation!

