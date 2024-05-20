Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1.]

Bridgerton‘s third season concluded Part 1 with a life-altering cliffhanger as Colin (Luke Newton) proposed marriage to his best friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), but how will her former bestie and Colin’s sister, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) react to their romance?

As fans will recall, Eloise swore she never wanted to see Penelope again after uncovering her secret life as the Ton’s premier gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown in Season 2, but various events brought them together throughout the course of Season 3’s first half. And although Eloise wasn’t thrilled about learning her brother was helping her former bestie to find a husband, she didn’t make too big a fuss over it after Colin reassured her that there was nothing romantic between him and Penelope.

Of course, Colin made this reassurance before he and Penelope shared their first kiss, sending him into a yearning spiral. By the time Season 3’s fourth installment arrived, things were essentially a done deal between the couple as Colin confessed his feelings and more in the back of a carriage. When they arrived at the Bridgerton house, Colin further solidified his and Penelope’s relationship by proposing marriage. And Part 2’s teaser that plays on Netflix reveals that they do move forward with the engagement, leading us to wonder, how is Eloise going to take this bombshell news?

“The only way I could describe it is it’s like a cumulative thing,” Jessie tells TV Insider. “It is like the Whistledown thing and it’s like, ‘Oh, and now you’re going to bonk my brother?! That’s fine. That’s really fun. That’s really, really great,'” Jessie adds with a laugh. “That is the cherry on top of my life.”

But it goes beyond Eloise being shocked to learn her former bestie and brother are in love, as Jessie points out, “Also I think she’ll be worried as well because not only is Penelope Lady Whistledown and Colin doesn’t know, Colin will then find out that Eloise has known this whole time. So I think there’s a bit of fear,” Jessie admits of her character’s concerns. “I think there’ll be fear there as well.”

As far as looming conflicts, Whistldown is certainly the biggest elephant in the room that will likely need addressing, particularly after Colin vocalizes his hatred for the gossip columnist in the earlier half of this season. How will it all unfold? Stay tuned for when Part 2 of Season 3 arrives this June, and let us know what you’re looking forward to as Bridgerton continues on Netflix in the comments section, below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix