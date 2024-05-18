Finale Fever, Pope Interviewed on ’60 Minutes,’ Back to the ‘Ciao House,’ Spielberg’s Double Feature

WILL MOSELEY, EMMY RUSSELL, ABI CARTER, JACK BLOCKER, TRISTON HARPER (Disney/Yellow Shoes)

American Idol

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: All season, the contestants have been living on a prayer that America will vote to keep them in the competition and possibly crown them this year’s American Idol. As viewers vote for the final three—Jack Blocker, Abi Carter and Will Moseley—in the Season 22 finale (the seventh on ABC), Jon Bon Jovi appears as guest mentor and performer, leading a roster of guest talent including New Kids on the Block, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jason Mraz, Wynonna Judd, CeCe Winans, Seal, Season 14 champ Nick Fradiani and more. Expect a salute to Katy Perry as she departs the judging panel.

CBS

60 Minutes

Season Finale 7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: As newsmakers go, landing Pope Francis for an interview is a strong way to end the 56th season of the venerable newsmagazine. Norah O’Donnell speaks with the 87-year-old pontiff in his Vatican City home, where topics include the wars in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, plus global migration crises, the Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandals and backlash against his statements on inclusivity within the church. Other reports include Cecilia Vega’s investigation into Cuba spies in the U.S. and Anderson Cooper on the discovery of a Nazi officer’s private photo-album scrapbook, the inspiration for the off-Broadway play Here There Are Blueberries.

Fox

The Simpsons

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: All we know about the Season 35 finale of the enduring animated hit (with no end in sight) is that Kerry Washington and Megan Mullally are back as guest voices (Ms. Peyton and Sarah Wiggum, respectively) and that bratty Bart (Nancy Cartwright) makes a new friend. Followed by the Season 1 finale of the ancient Greece spoof Krapopolis (8:30/7:30c), where Shlub (Matt Berry) takes Deliria (Hannah Waddingham) to a monster wedding; the Season 4 finale of The Great North (9/8c), in which Beef (Nick Offerman) tries to up his romantic game; and the Season 14 finale of Bob’s Burgers (9:30/8:30c), with Tina (Dan Mintz) in farce mode when her skirt gets caught in the dryer when she tries to clear up her butt sweat.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

CSI: Vegas

Series Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: In another of the network’s surprising cancellations, the spinoff of the show that helped launch the current procedural craze wraps after just three seasons. The series ends on an explosive note, with a blast in a bio lab leaving one of the team unconscious and exposed to a mysterious nerve agent while another is kidnapped, leading to a search in a spooky underground tunnel. Earlier, in the Season 4 finale of The Equalizer (8/7c), Mel (Liza Lapira) is kidnapped by someone in her veteran support group, and on the Season 1 finale of Tracker (9/8c), House’s Jennifer Morrison guests as a family friend of Colter’s (Justin Hartley), who asks for his help in finding her daughter, one of two amateur storm chasers who vanished in a cloud of mystery.

Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

A Gentleman in Moscow

Series Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: The poignant period drama based on Amor Towles’ bestseller ends with suspense and deep emotion when Count Rostov (a charming-to-the-end Ewan McGregor) sends his lovely and talented protégée Sofia (Beau Gadsdon) from Moscow to Paris for a piano recital from which he vows she’ll never return. As Rostov reckons with his decades in captivity, he toasts to “a life lived without regret” while looking ahead to an uncertain future.

Food Network

Ciao House

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Mangia mangia your way through the Southern Italy coastal town of Puglia, where hosts Gabriele Bertaccini and Alex Guarnaschelli preside over a second season of the competition series. A new group of 12 chefs show their skills with Italian cuisine while living in a 16th-century villa, with the ultimate winner earning a master class in training with culinary masters across the Mediterranean country. The two-hour opener features a team challenge involving Puglia’s specialties of fresh fish and seafood.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: