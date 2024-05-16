Blake Shelton to Return to ‘The Voice’ For Season 25 Finale

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

In April, Blake Shelton said the only way he’d ever return to The Voice is if he could do so alongside his fellow OG coaches, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera. Well, that is happening (sort of) for the upcoming Season 25 finale!

As announced by NBC, Shelton will make his return to the singing competition series for the Season 25 finale on Tuesday, May 21, as part of a celebration of 25 seasons.

The country star, who served as a coach for 13 years from Season 1 to Season 23, will be joined by two of his OG coaches, Green and Levine, as well as fellow coach alums Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, and Shelton’s wife, pop superstar Gwen Stefani.

Aguilera is the only one from the original Voice coaching lineup not currently scheduled to appear for the live celebration.

“If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight last month. “That would be fun for me… That would be something I would be interested in doing.”

However, the Grammy-nominated artist said he didn’t “miss the job at all,” adding, “I totally needed a break from that because if I wasn’t into it, then it wasn’t good for whoever was on my team. I don’t want to be someone who’s just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them.”

Exact details on what Shelton and his fellow veteran coaches will be doing for the finale remain unknown.

The finale, which airs at 9/8c on NBC next Tuesday, will see the five remaining acts battling it out in front of current coaches Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, and John Legend.

The finalists include Bryan Olesen (Team Legend), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay), Nathan Chester (Team Legend), Josh Sanders (Team Reba), and Asher HaVon (Team Reba).

Tune in to next week’s finale to see who wins and find out what Shelton and the old coaches will be doing.