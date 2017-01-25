‘Arrow’: Mr. Terrific Ain’t Doing So Terrific in Midseason Return (VIDEO)

Oliver and company get back to work Wednesday night on Arrow after a lengthy winter hiatus and the “Is she Black Siren or Laurel Lance?” mystery around Katie Cassidy’s cliffhanger appearance isn’t the only problem weighing on Team Arrow.

In this exclusive clip, which actually answers the aforementioned question, we find that Curtis (Echo Kellum) has been dealing with some major trauma and keeping a heartbreaking secret. And from the looks of his alleyway confrontation with Rene (Rick Gonzales), it sounds like he’s not exactly dealing with it the best way possible…or possibly at all.

