Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice Season 25 final is set as viewers voted on Tuesday night (May 14) to send five acts through to next week’s much-anticipated season finale.

Monday evening (May 13) saw the Top 9 singers take to the stage for their first live performances, but this time, it wasn’t coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay making the decisions. Instead, it was all down to the viewers’ votes.

Carson Daly presided over Tuesday’s results show, where he revealed the top four vote-getters. The remaining singers then had a chance to perform one last song in hopes of winning America’s Instant Save to keep them in the competition.

It was the competition’s oldest contestant, Bryan Olesen, who snatched the final spot after his last chance performance of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida.” He’d previously impressed on Monday night with an incredible rendition of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds.”

Earlier this week, 50-year-old Olesen, who previously performed with the Christian rock bands Newsboys and VOTA, spoke about what it’s like to be the oldest person in the competition.

“I do feel in general our culture celebrates youth and beauty, and to be in this season of my life and to be affirmed, I still need it at my age,” he told Parade. “Just to get that encouragement from John [Legend] as a coach and the other performers, yeah, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful to feel included, and I feel as young as anybody on that stage.”

The other four acts that received the most votes were Karen Waldrup, a 37-year-old singer from Mandeville, Louisiana, who wowed the audience on Monday’s show with a stunning performance of Sugarland’s “Stay.” She is part of Team Dan + Shay.

Next to move onto the finale was Team Legend’s Nathan Chester, a 28-year-old performer from Chicago, Illinois, who brought the house down on Monday with a heartfelt rendition of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.”

Also moving on was Team Reba’s Josh Sanders, a 35-year-old singer from Kannapolis, North Carolina, who showed off his Southern rock charm on Monday with an electric performance of Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse.”

Team Reba had success again, with the fourth act receiving the most votes being Asher HaVon, a 31-year-old singer from Selma, Alabama, who gave an emotional performance of Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” on Monday night.

Who do you think will win it all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 p.m. PT/ET, NBC