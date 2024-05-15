‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Adds ‘Young Sheldon’ Stars Will Sasso & Rachel Bay Jones

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Young Sheldon'
Robert Voets/CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the forthcoming spinoff of Young Sheldon, is adding two more familiar faces as Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones join the cast alongside leads Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

According to TV Line, the stars who play Mandy’s (Osment) parents will have recurring roles in the multi-camera comedy that will shoot in front of a live studio audience like the flagship series The Big Bang Theory. Both Sasso and Jones have appeared in a number of episodes since joining Young Sheldon in Season 6.

Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Young Sheldon' Season 7

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Their characters Jim and Audrey McAllister have played an even bigger role in Sheldon since Mandy became a part of the Cooper family with the addition of baby CeeCee, the daughter of Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy.

As previously announced Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will arrive this fall and will take over Young Sheldon‘s timeslot on Thursdays, airing in the 8/7c window. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time.

'Young Sheldon': Lance Barber & Zoe Perry React to George's Death
Related

'Young Sheldon': Lance Barber & Zoe Perry React to George's Death

In Season 7 of Sheldon, Jim and Audrey have played a fun juxtaposition against Georgie’s parents George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Mary (Zoe Perry). Unfortunately, Barber will not be able to play a role in the multi-camera comedy as George Sr. died in the penultimate episode from a heart attack.

It’s currently unclear if Perry will appear in the series, but Sheldon star Iain Armitage, who plays the titular genius expressed potential interest in partaking, telling TV Insider, “I’d be honored to. I love playing Sheldon so much, and it’d be a lot of fun to get to be on the new series, although I know Emily and Montana are both so talented and so wonderful. They can carry the entire show just by themselves.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Premieres Fall 2024, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

Young Sheldon - CBS

Young Sheldon where to stream

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Young Sheldon

Emily Osment

Montana Jordan

Rachel Bay Jones

Will Sasso

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amber Mariano and Rob Mariano attend the premiere of CBS'
1
Will Boston Rob Join ‘Survivor’ Season 50? Here’s What He Had to Say
Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
2
Married Man! ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Weds Ashley Cruger
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15
3
RHOA’ Shakeup! Meet the 5 New Cast Members
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods,' Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: SVU,' and Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
4
Your Complete Fall 2024 TV Schedule
Richard Schiff and Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 9
5
How ‘The Good Doctor’ Double Cliffhanger Set Up Series Finale