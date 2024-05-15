‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Adds ‘Young Sheldon’ Stars Will Sasso & Rachel Bay Jones

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the forthcoming spinoff of Young Sheldon, is adding two more familiar faces as Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones join the cast alongside leads Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

According to TV Line, the stars who play Mandy’s (Osment) parents will have recurring roles in the multi-camera comedy that will shoot in front of a live studio audience like the flagship series The Big Bang Theory. Both Sasso and Jones have appeared in a number of episodes since joining Young Sheldon in Season 6.

Their characters Jim and Audrey McAllister have played an even bigger role in Sheldon since Mandy became a part of the Cooper family with the addition of baby CeeCee, the daughter of Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy.

As previously announced Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will arrive this fall and will take over Young Sheldon‘s timeslot on Thursdays, airing in the 8/7c window. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time.

In Season 7 of Sheldon, Jim and Audrey have played a fun juxtaposition against Georgie’s parents George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Mary (Zoe Perry). Unfortunately, Barber will not be able to play a role in the multi-camera comedy as George Sr. died in the penultimate episode from a heart attack.

It’s currently unclear if Perry will appear in the series, but Sheldon star Iain Armitage, who plays the titular genius expressed potential interest in partaking, telling TV Insider, “I’d be honored to. I love playing Sheldon so much, and it’d be a lot of fun to get to be on the new series, although I know Emily and Montana are both so talented and so wonderful. They can carry the entire show just by themselves.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Premieres Fall 2024, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS