Pat Sajak‘s time as Wheel of Fortune host is drawing ever nearer, and many viewers aren’t ready to say goodbye.

Sajak, who has hosted the hit game show since 1981, has already filmed his final episode, which is set to air on June 7. The iconic host will then walk off into the sunset as American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest will take the wheel for Season 42 this fall.

This week’s Wheel episodes have been showing highlights of some of Sajak’s funniest moments, including his many witty one-liners. The official Wheel Instagram page posted one of these highlight reels on Tuesday (May 14), and fans flooded the comments to share how much they will miss the legendary host.

The clips spanned Sajak’s 40+ years on the show, including a vintage clip where he turned to a skeleton prop and asked, “So how long have you been waiting to be a contestant on Wheel?”

Other clips showed Sajak’s quick retorts to contestants’ anecdotes, including one woman talking about her French bulldog, which she described as having a “large head and short legs.” Sajak replied, “That’s how I got this job.”

“You are so funny,” co-host Vanna White told Sajak after the highlight reel finished airing.

“Actually, you’re the best audience because I can get you giggling pretty quickly,” Sajak told his long-time co-host.

“Pat and his humor Gosh I’m going to miss him!!” wrote one fan in the Instagram comments.

Another added, “Pat isn’t just funny. His intellect & wit together are the win!”

“I am so bummed. I’m gonna miss him,” said another.

“I’m so gonna miss him. It won’t be the same without him,” wrote one commenter.

Another said, “I hope Ryan Secrest [sic] will be as entertaining and funny as Pat. He has big shoes to fill.”

“The GOAT of game show hosts. You can never be replaced, Pat. You’re one of a kind!!” wrote another, while one person stated, “Please come back!!!”

Are you sad to see Sajak leave? Let us know your favorite Wheel moments in the comments below.