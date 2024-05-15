‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shares Classic Pat Sajak Moments in Funny Highlights Reel (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Pat Sajak on Wheel
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Pat Sajak‘s time as Wheel of Fortune host is drawing ever nearer, and many viewers aren’t ready to say goodbye.

Sajak, who has hosted the hit game show since 1981, has already filmed his final episode, which is set to air on June 7. The iconic host will then walk off into the sunset as American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest will take the wheel for Season 42 this fall.

This week’s Wheel episodes have been showing highlights of some of Sajak’s funniest moments, including his many witty one-liners. The official Wheel Instagram page posted one of these highlight reels on Tuesday (May 14), and fans flooded the comments to share how much they will miss the legendary host.

The clips spanned Sajak’s 40+ years on the show, including a vintage clip where he turned to a skeleton prop and asked, “So how long have you been waiting to be a contestant on Wheel?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Other clips showed Sajak’s quick retorts to contestants’ anecdotes, including one woman talking about her French bulldog, which she described as having a “large head and short legs.” Sajak replied, “That’s how I got this job.”

“You are so funny,” co-host Vanna White told Sajak after the highlight reel finished airing.

“Actually, you’re the best audience because I can get you giggling pretty quickly,” Sajak told his long-time co-host.

“Pat and his humor Gosh I’m going to miss him!!” wrote one fan in the Instagram comments.

Another added, “Pat isn’t just funny. His intellect & wit together are the win!”

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Wins Big After Trying to Get on Show for 28 Years
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Wins Big After Trying to Get on Show for 28 Years

“I am so bummed. I’m gonna miss him,” said another.

“I’m so gonna miss him. It won’t be the same without him,” wrote one commenter.

Another said, “I hope Ryan Secrest [sic] will be as entertaining and funny as Pat. He has big shoes to fill.”

“The GOAT of game show hosts. You can never be replaced, Pat. You’re one of a kind!!” wrote another, while one person stated, “Please come back!!!”

Are you sad to see Sajak leave? Let us know your favorite Wheel moments in the comments below.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, check your local listings 

Wheel of Fortune - Syndicated

Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amber Mariano and Rob Mariano attend the premiere of CBS'
1
Will Boston Rob Join ‘Survivor’ Season 50? Here’s What He Had to Say
Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
2
Married Man! ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Weds Ashley Cruger
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods,' Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: SVU,' and Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
3
Your Complete Fall 2024 TV Schedule
Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'; John Goodman in 'The Conners'
4
ABC Fall Schedule: ‘Grey’s’ Moves, Plus What’s Being Held for Midseason?
Jordan Fowler on Deal or No Deal - 'Are You Ruthless?'
5
Jordan Fowler on Beating the Banker (and Boston Rob) on ‘Deal or No Deal Island’