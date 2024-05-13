Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Uh-oh, is there a Chicago Fire divorce in the future?! Unfortunately, it’s not something we can rule out completely.

While Cruz (Joe Minoso) has thrived at work, including filling in as leader of Squad while Severide (Taylor Kinney) was away earlier this season (despite the conflict that arose upon the other firefighter’s return), his home life is a different story. Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) wants them to go to couples therapy, but some of their troubles stem from things he can’t change about his work. In the May 15 episode, “Under Pressure,” their problems come to a head.

“Cruz and Chloe will come to a big realization in episode 1212 about what’s been eating away at their relationship, and once they put this fine point on it, they’ll have to see if and how they can manage it,” executive producer Andrea Newman tells TV Insider. “They love each other, and they have made an amazing family together, so the stakes are high.”

Also in this next episode, Severide and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson (Laura Allen) after Lennox (Wesam Keesh) makes a dangerous decision on a call. This would be far from the first time Violet has clashed with Robinson since becoming Paramedic in Charge, including about who’s riding with her on 51; she did not agree with the chief’s pick of Lennox, and while she did decide to bring Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) on board full-time, there are still question marks about the new paramedic.

“Violet has definitely had to step up in multiple ways as PIC, especially when it comes to dealing with Lennox and Novak,” notes Newman. “In terms of Chief Robinson, we always find the best adversaries are the ones who also make a good point and aren’t completely in the wrong. With Robinson’s mantra of accountability and her righteousness, there are some ways that she and Violet are actually alike, which only makes it trickier (and more fun!) to navigate that combustible relationship. And Lennox will play a big role in that.”

What are you hoping to see with both these stories in this week’s episode? Let us know in the comments section, below.

