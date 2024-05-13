Jane Seymour’s ‘Harry Wild’ Returns, Unmasking Kevin Spacey, A Watery British Mystery, Games Afoot on ABC
The third season of Dublin-set light mystery Harry Wild, starring Jane Seymour as a bookish amateur sleuth, expands from Acorn TV to a linear broadcast on BBC America. An Investigation Discovery documentary digs up new allegations of sexual misconduct involving actor Kevin Spacey. BritBox premieres a mystery involving a body discovered After the Flood. ABC wraps a season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune while Jeopardy! Masters continues.
Harry Wild
Good news for the non-streaming mystery fan. Jane Seymour’s enjoyable Irish romp is presenting its third season of light whodunits on BBC America as well as a simultaneous streaming run on Acorn TV. The veteran actress is a delight as academic-turned-amateur sleuth Harry, whose deep knowledge of literature and history often figures into her investigations with young sidekick Fergus (Rohan Nedd), a pastime that bedevils her detective son Charlie (Kevin Ryan). In the back-to-back season opener, Harry seeks to prove that a boy band lead singer’s death wasn’t self-inflicted, then tangles with a rival private eye after a chef’s girlfriend is decapitated in a busy restaurant. When a critic likens Harry to a would-be Jessica Fletcher, she retorts, “That’s no insult. That woman was an icon.” No argument here.
Spacey Unmasked
A documentary citing years of investigative reporting digs up new allegations against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, with accounts of sexual misconduct dating back to the early 1980s. The special features interviews with men who are only now going on the record, including an extra on the set of a TV show starring Spacey and others, including young actors and ex-Marines, who crossed his path while trying to launch their own Hollywood careers. Spacey’s older brother, Randall Fowler, provides perspective on their turbulent family life.
After The Flood
Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle stars as police officer and detective trainee Jo Marshall in a compelling six-part mystery (two episodes a week) that doubles as a cautionary tale of climate change. The series opens during a deluge that floods a British village, when a pregnant Jo witnesses a man apparently drowning while rescuing a baby that was swept away in the churning waters. A John Doe’s body is later found in an underground elevator, discovered to have been killed days before the natural disaster. Though Jo is cautioned by colleagues, including her detective husband on the Murder Team, to leave the case for others to solve, she is driven to connect the dots between this murder and the baby-saving hero who has yet to be found.
Jeopardy! Masters
Can anything or anyone stop Victoria Groce from clobbering the other Masters with her impressive string of runaway victories? (Which would be unbroken if not for a timid Final Jeopardy wager on Friday’s show.) We’ll find out as the all-star tournament continues with new episodes tonight, Wednesday and Friday leading to the May 22 finale. Followed by the season finale of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (9/8c), where Pat and Vanna welcome astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede and Veep’s Tony Hale to spin the wheel and solve word puzzles for charity.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (7 pm/ET, FS1): Marvel at more than 2,500 pooches on parade at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York for the pinnacle of canine competition. One new breed, the Lancashire heeler, joins the Herding Group, airing live. (Daytime coverage begins at 1 pm/12c on FS2.) The event continues Tuesday, culminating in the coveted Best of Show accolade.
- Summer Baking Competition (8/7c, Food Network): A grand prize of $25,000 awaits a field of 10 bakers in the second season of a contest hosted by Jesse Palmer. The opening challenge asks the cooks to fashion ice cream bars—without ice cream!—then take inspiration from summertime cocktails to make a delectable tart.
- MasterChef Junior (8/7c, Fox): More cooking in the first part of the season finale (concluding next Monday), with the three remaining pint-sized chefs using the flambé technique to create appetizers. Followed by the penultimate episode of So You Think You Can Dance (9/8c), where the Top 4 dancers tackle a brand-themed challenge choreographed by Hi-Hat and featuring Dance All-Star Witney Carson.
- The Voice (8/7c, NBC): Hometown dedications provide the theme for the live semi-finals, with the Top 9 performing. Followed by the season finale of Deal or No Deal Island (10/9c).
- All American (8/7c, The CW): Can Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) enjoy some private alone time on New Year’s Eve? Apparently not.
- Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story (10/9c, PBS): A documentary profiles Chinese-American photographer Corky Lee, who devoted his career to represent the daily lives and struggles of Asian American Pacific Islanders in an archive of nearly a million photographs.
- Archer (streaming on Netflix): All but the final 14th season of FXX’s animated adult spy spoof, featuring H. Jon Benjamin as the cocky James Bond wannabe and the late Jessica Walter as his mom boss, is available for binge-watching on the streaming giant.