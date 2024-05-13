Jane Seymour’s ‘Harry Wild’ Returns, Unmasking Kevin Spacey, A Watery British Mystery, Games Afoot on ABC

Steffan Hill / AcornTV

Harry Wild

Season Premiere

Good news for the non-streaming mystery fan. Jane Seymour’s enjoyable Irish romp is presenting its third season of light whodunits on BBC America as well as a simultaneous streaming run on Acorn TV. The veteran actress is a delight as academic-turned-amateur sleuth Harry, whose deep knowledge of literature and history often figures into her investigations with young sidekick Fergus (Rohan Nedd), a pastime that bedevils her detective son Charlie (Kevin Ryan). In the back-to-back season opener, Harry seeks to prove that a boy band lead singer’s death wasn’t self-inflicted, then tangles with a rival private eye after a chef’s girlfriend is decapitated in a busy restaurant. When a critic likens Harry to a would-be Jessica Fletcher, she retorts, “That’s no insult. That woman was an icon.” No argument here.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Spacey Unmasked

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A documentary citing years of investigative reporting digs up new allegations against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, with accounts of sexual misconduct dating back to the early 1980s. The special features interviews with men who are only now going on the record, including an extra on the set of a TV show starring Spacey and others, including young actors and ex-Marines, who crossed his path while trying to launch their own Hollywood careers. Spacey’s older brother, Randall Fowler, provides perspective on their turbulent family life.

BritBox International

After The Flood

Series Premiere

Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle stars as police officer and detective trainee Jo Marshall in a compelling six-part mystery (two episodes a week) that doubles as a cautionary tale of climate change. The series opens during a deluge that floods a British village, when a pregnant Jo witnesses a man apparently drowning while rescuing a baby that was swept away in the churning waters. A John Doe’s body is later found in an underground elevator, discovered to have been killed days before the natural disaster. Though Jo is cautioned by colleagues, including her detective husband on the Murder Team, to leave the case for others to solve, she is driven to connect the dots between this murder and the baby-saving hero who has yet to be found.

Jeopardy! Masters

8/7c

Can anything or anyone stop Victoria Groce from clobbering the other Masters with her impressive string of runaway victories? (Which would be unbroken if not for a timid Final Jeopardy wager on Friday’s show.) We’ll find out as the all-star tournament continues with new episodes tonight, Wednesday and Friday leading to the May 22 finale. Followed by the season finale of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (9/8c), where Pat and Vanna welcome astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede and Veep’s Tony Hale to spin the wheel and solve word puzzles for charity.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: