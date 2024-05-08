[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 10 “Quarter Finals: Final Four.”]

And then there were three.

The Masked Singer is getting closer and closer to naming another winner, with Clock, Goldfish, Gumball, and Poodle Moth competing in the quarterfinals. Sadly, one had to go home, and the celebrity in the Poodle Moth costume was none other than This Is Us star and singer Chrissy Metz.

Below, Metz talks about her time on the show.

What made you say yes to doing The Masked Singer? Did you have any hesitations?

Chrissy Metz: Yeah, of course. First of all, it’s hard enough to sing without a costume on, and then the lights and the pressure and the audience and the judges… Music is my first love. So it was something that I wanted to do and I love to do, but I was like, can I do it? I don’t know if I can do it.

What went into your song choices?

We were very collaborative in the way that we chose the songs. So many songs that I wanted to sing were already sung in previous seasons, but it was really just songs that sort of meant something to me or that I really loved or they were nostalgic and we just sort of went from there. And then of course you have to consider the themes and what the night calls for. So yeah, it was between what I liked, what felt right, and what was within the theme.

Which was your favorite to perform?

I think my favorite was “The House That Built Me,” and in hindsight, I’m like, “Oh, yeah, it was fun.” But in the moment, I’m like, “Just keep standing, Chrissy. Just keep standing.” Because I don’t think people realize until you’re in it all the things that go into it. And so I was like, “Just don’t fall on your face.”

The panel rang the Keep It on Bell for you.

I was like, oh no, what’s going to happen? And the suspense, I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen. You want to continue on, and you’re like, “Well, I’ve made it this far. I don’t want to go home now.” So yeah, that was very exciting, and thank goodness!

Talk about the panelists’ guesses. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg did guess you.

Yeah, I was a judge on the show, and so as a person who loves music, I remember I could hear voices and I was like, I think I know who that is. And you swear you know who it is, and you’re like, oh, wait, it wasn’t, and then sometimes you’re spot on. Your intuition is just so right. And so, yeah, it was kind of crazy that she guessed me and then trying to act as if nothing has been guessed. But I love all those judges, and so I was always so curious as to how the reaction was going to be, and fingers crossed that it was fun and exciting or moving for them. But yeah, I was very surprised that she got it. I guess maybe not surprised, but surprised.

So had you come in this expecting anyone from the panel to figure you out?

No. You know what, maybe Rita or Robin, because they’re musicians and they’re artists and singers and their ears are sort of very attuned. But I try to go into everything with no expectations because it’s a lot of pressure.

Had you been approached about doing The Masked Singer before and scheduling didn’t work out?

Exactly, yeah. There were just times that I was like, oh my goodness. I gratefully was going from job to job. And so after the show wrapped, I was like, okay, I actually have a break in time, and I guess now is a better time as any.

Have you been hearing from anyone—friends, family, co-stars—over the past weeks who figured out it was you?

I got so many messages. Family and friends were like, “Were you on The Masked Singer? You didn’t tell me.” I’m like, “First of all, it’s not me. Second of all, if I was, I’m not going to tell you.” Definitely people were definitely reaching out. It’s interesting. I don’t think that I have a very distinct voice, and people are still learning that I’m a singer, and so I was like, oh, no, they’re not going to guess it. And there were a lot of people who were adamant, like, “I know it’s you.”

What are you going to take away from the entire experience?

I always try to challenge myself. I’m like, if I’m scared to do something, if it’s uncomfortable, I should try it. I certainly was uncomfortable and I certainly was challenged and I survived. I’m alive. And it was honestly a lot of fun just to challenge yourself and that when we think we’re not capable of something or we’re not good enough or worthy, any of those things, it’s like, well, you don’t really know until you do it. I would much rather have done something and regretted it than not have tried. That is always sort of affirmed every time I do something that is a little scary.

And you have new music coming out, which I have to say I’m very excited to hear.

Oh, thank you. Yeah, I’m very excited about it. For me, playing a character is very different than showing my heart and soul as a singer and as a person. So I’m always a little timid, a little nervous about it, but they’re just stories of love and loss and life’s lessons. I think everybody can relate to that. And yeah, I’m excited to put out in the world.

And then I’m also looking forward to seeing you on TV again in The Hunting Wives.

I know. I’m very excited. It’s been so fun. It’s been so good. The cast is incredible. The show’s so juicy. I’m very excited. I think people were really going to be into it.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox