‘The Circle’ Crowns Another Catfish — Did the Right Contestant Win?

For just the second time in show history, a catfish contestant has won The Circle. This time, it’s Brandon Baker, who e-cosplayed as Olivia, a variation of his real-life coworker, throughout the entire run of the social media competition and emerged victorious.

Though Brandon as Olivia started out with some serious doubters, including Season 6’s instant frontrunner Myles who wasn’t sold on the blasé persona, he made some very smart moves right up until the very end.

Some of the stars aligned as pure kismet — the fact that Olivia became Myles’ ride or die was just a matter of math, but even then Brandon played it well by giving his word to Myles and honoring it where it counted. If Myles had a question mark looming over Olivia’s profile pic before that, it was completely gone after the ride-or-dies challenge.

Soon after, Brandon’s alter ego won everyone over with that “nice” nursing uniform pic and practically became a fourth member of the “Tres Fuegos” alliance after pretending to get flirty with Kyle (who, although married in real life, was amenable to have a faux-mance for the time being). Somehow, Olivia also stayed in the good graces of Lauren, Jordan, and QT, too, all the while. Basically, Olivia had no enemies — and while Olivia also had no number ones, the rankings provided out.

That’s why Brandon’s character was voted as the very last super secret influencer and had the choice to eliminate Olivia’s biggest competition. It might’ve been a betrayal, but it was a shot that couldn’t not be taken, so Myles was ousted.

With Myles out, the “Tres Fuegos” alliance was down to two, and with Jordan feuding with them and QT, and Lauren being completely sidelined once again, there was no one standing in Olivia’s way to the finish line. Kyle rightfully placed second, which is no surprise; he could’ve easily won it had Myles remained in the competition, where Myles might’ve been his biggest threat. But Brandon played Olivia’s cards just right and walked away with the $100,000 prize — after shocking everyone with his real visage, of course.

So, fans, what do you think about The Circle Season 6's winner? Did the contestant make the right choice with Brandon aka Olivia, or was it a huge mistake on their part?

