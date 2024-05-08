‘The Outlaws’ Season 3: Everything We Know

The Outlaws is gearing up for a long-awaited return to Prime Video after almost two years as Season 3 arrives beginning May 31.

In anticipation of the show’s premiere, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the latest chapter of the criminally good comedy. Below, learn more about what to expect from Season 3’s storyline, which cast members are returning, and much more.

Who Stars in The Outlaws Season 3?

The Outlaws Season 3 will see the return of Stephen Merchant as Greg, Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Jessica Gunning as Diane, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Charles Babalola as Malaki, Tom Hanson as Spencer, and Christopher Walken as Frank for more shenanigans. Additionally, Claes Bang will return as crime boss The Dean.

What Is The Outlaws Season 3 About?

For those less familiar with the series itself, The Outlaws follows a ragtag team of low-grade criminals who come together after meeting through a community payback program in Bristol, becoming unlikely friends who are swept up in a criminal enterprise. In Season 3, The Dean is behind bars awaiting trial, and the Outlaws are moving on with their lives.

But the peace only lasts so long as one member of the titular group returns with a deadly secret that hurls them all back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in around the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses and he seeks revenge? Viewers will have to tune in to find out. The trailer, above, offers a closer peek into what’s on the horizon.

When Does The Outlaws Season 3 Premiere?

Season 3 of The Outlaws features five all-new hour-long episodes for fans to enjoy when they drop all at once on Friday, May 31.

Who Makes The Outlaws Season 3?

The Outlaws is co-created by Stephen Merchant and Elgin James, who both serve as executive producers with Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, and John Butler. Meanwhile, Merchant serves as a writer and director in addition to his acting and executive producing duties. BBC One and Amazon MGM Studios co-produce the series which is distributed globally by BBC Studios.

Where Can You Watch The Outlaws Season 3?

In addition to being available in the United States, Prime Video subscribers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordics will also be able to stream Season 3 of The Outlaws.