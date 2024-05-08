‘American Idol’ Star William Hung Opens Up About Marriage to Wife No. 3

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

The third time is the charm for American Idol alum William Hung as he celebrates his first anniversary with his third wife, Hannah Du, whom he married last May.

Hung, who won over hearts 20 years ago when his Idol audition went viral, shared a heartfelt anniversary message on his Instagram page on Monday, May 6, where he said he is “so grateful” he found the woman of his dreams.

“Wow! I can’t believe today is my 1st wedding anniversary with Hannah!” Hung wrote alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of the couple in Yunnan, China.

He continued, “What an amazing first year we had together. I am so grateful to find her. We went through our ups and downs, but I am now ready to thrive together.”

Hung, 41, who now works as a statistical analyst for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told People, “The best way to make happy memories is to create them with the people you love.”

This marks the former reality star’s third marriage. In January, he told People that his second marriage, to Jian Teng, fell apart due to his gambling addiction.

“I quit my job to become a professional poker player for a while,” he explained. “I’d been doing it on the side for a while and was earning way more doing that than I was at my regular job.”

While the poker was going well, he eventually got into sports betting, and things spiraled out of control. “The whole gamut. I know better [now],” he shared. “And I paid for it.”

At the time of the divorce, Hung wrote a letter to his gambling addiction on his LinkedIn page.

“Things went downhill fast when my ex-wife found out about you,” he wrote. “I came home from work one day, and she started asking me all these questions about why I was so nervous about every sports game and why I was always tired.”

“How do you think that went. With all of the money I could have used to improve our life, gone? I’ll give you a hint: It ended with her asking for a divorce,” he added.

In May 2023, Hung announced his engagement to Du, writing on Instagram, “Hey everyone, I have some exciting news to share with you! I am getting married! That’s right, the lovable American Idol contestant who captured your hearts with unforgettable performances is tying the knot with my sweetheart.”

Hung appeared on Idol back in 2004, where he performed a rendition of Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs.” While judges Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell blasted his performance, Hung took their criticism in good spirits, earning him support from viewers.

“Most people would be angry or upset, or throw their water bottle at him,” he told People in regards to Cowell’s cruel comments. “I didn’t see the need to do that, and people seemed to like it.”