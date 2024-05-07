It’s an unlikely trio, but Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), Hana (Ally Maki), and Nat (Mary Holland) are so much fun in The Big Door Prize Season 2, and no more so than in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the May 8 episode.

In “Night Under the Stars,” the three have a night out at the casino and adopt new personas for the occasion—or rather, some of them do, at least. Cass is doing well, but not when it comes to maintaining her persona. Yes, she has a daughter, she says. “Do you have a problem with that?” she asks the casino worker. “Just because Britt parties hearty, honey, doesn’t mean that she can’t have her own baby girls. I mean, I have so many baby girls. In fact, I can’t even keep track. I’ve got a baby girl in every port.”

Hana tells her, “I feel like you’re losing your character.” Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including a look at Nat’s persona and terrible gameplay.

It’s been a joy to see the ladies’ friendships highlighted onscreen this season—and as Dennis and Maki told us ahead of the premiere, their characters are drawn to aspects of each other.

“Hana’s like this cool kid, and she just feels as if nothing fazes her,” Dennis said. “[She seems] able to be alone. There’s strength in the ability to move through life by yourself. When I see someone out at a restaurant eating by themselves or going to movies by themselves, there’s something very strong and powerful in seeing that. And I think there’s a power that Cass sees in Hannah that she enjoys.”

For Maki, “I think Hana is really drawn to the vulnerability in Cass. … I think maybe she’s opening herself up to, maybe there’s other people who are dealing with the same kind of things, being lonely—even though she’s been with a partner for so long—that loneliness can look different in different people and in different situations. So I think she almost sees her own soul in another person in that moment.”

In addition to the girls’ night out, “Night Under the Stars” sees Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and the boys host a school event at Giorgio’s (Josh Segarra) restaurant.

The Big Door Prize, Wednesdays, Apple TV+