Miss USA Winner Noelia Voigt Steps Down — Pageant ‘Respects’ Decision

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Noelia Voigt, the reigning queen of the Miss USA Pageant, has stepped down from her duties, citing mental health struggles. The pageant queen announced her decision to step away from her role on Monday, May 6. In a statement following her announcement, the Miss USA Organization says it supports her decision.

Voigt, 24, represented Utah and was crowned Miss USA on September 29, 2023. Since winning, Voigt has been on a global tour promoting the cause she represented in the pageant, Smile Train.

“My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe (held in November),” Voigt wrote on Instagram. “Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.”

“Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on,” she continued. “Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be.”

“I realize this may come as a large shock to many,” Voigt wrote in her Instagram caption. “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next.”

The Miss USA Organization says they’re looking into a successor for Voigt.

“We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties,” the Miss USA Organization said in a statement. “The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”

The comments section of Voigt’s announcement are full of words of support. The next Miss USA Pageant is set to air on August 4 on The CW.

Miss USA Pageant 2024, Premieres Sunday, August 4, 8/7c, The CW